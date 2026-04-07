Delhi Capitals Await Mitchell Starc's Return In IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Munaf Patel stressed the importance of Mitchell Starc's imminent arrival to bolster their IPL 2026 campaign.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc is expected to miss at least three more IPL 2026 matches for Delhi Capitals due to a shoulder and elbow injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Capitals' bowling coach Munaf Patel is eagerly awaiting Mitchell Starc's arrival.

Patel believes Starc's experience and ability to swing the ball at high speeds make him comparable to Jasprit Bumrah and a vital asset.

Starc is currently awaiting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia and is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Delhi Capitals have won their first two games without Mitchell Starc but bowling coach Munaf Patel wants his pace spearhead to link up with the squad at the earliest as there is "no bigger bowler than him in the IPL".

With what Starc brings to the table, former India pacer Munaf said the Australian can only be compared to Jasprit Bumrah.

Starc is yet to get the NOC from Cricket Australia and is nursing a shoulder injury.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game against Gujarat Titans, Munaf said he is asking about Starc's arrival on a daily basis.

"We have won two games so it has not been felt," Munai said on a lighter note.

"If we don't do well, it depends. He is one of the best in the world. There is no bigger bowler in the IPL than Starc. Bumrah is the only one I can think of. He has so much experience, he swings at 140kmph plus with the new ball. I follow up with the team every day. Cricket Australia will update us. We need him as our main bowler," said Munaf.

'The guys who bowl at 150 are not playing'

At DC, Munaf is enjoying working with the likes of Lungi Ngigi, T Natarajan and Aquib Nabi.

When asked about bowlers who clock 150 kmph and above breaking down often, Munaf came up with a witty response.

"The guys who bowl at 150 are not playing. If they don't play they will stay injured. We have come from a system that the more you bowl the more rhythm you have. When you are injured and not in rhythm, you will automatically get injured," he said.

'Ngidi is a very good bowler'

Talking about Ngidi who has impressed one and all with his variations recently, Munaf was all praise.

"Lungi with his limitations, he is a very good bowler. He is a good man, he is an easy man to handle unlike other foreigners. He has a good idea of how to bowl on these wickets. He doesn't try to bowl at express pace. He uses his yorkers and slower ones effectively."

On Nabi, he added: "He is fond of bowling, has a great work ethic. IPL kee hawa nahi lagi hain ab tak (He has not got the hang of IPL yet). He took 60 wickets in Ranji Trophy, it is a big deal. He is ready to play for us. He could play anytime including as an impact player."