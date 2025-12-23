HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Delhi Capitals appoint Jemimah as captain for WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals appoint Jemimah as captain for WPL 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 23, 2025 19:16 IST

x

Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues played a key role in India's ODI Women's World Cup triumph last month, scoring a scintillating 127 not out in a record chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-final. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals appointed India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues as their captain for Women's Premier League 2026.

The 25-year-old played a key role in India's ODI Women's World Cup triumph last month, scoring a scintillating 127 not out in a record chase of 339 against Australia in the semi-final.

"It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team," Rodrigues said in a release. 

"It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since

the very first season of the WPL," she added. 

Rodrigues, who was Delhi's first pick in the inaugural auction, has featured in 27 WPL matches and scored 507 runs at a strike rate of 139.67, including appearances in all three finals across the league's three seasons.

Rodrigues replaces Meg Lanning as Delhi Capitals' skipper after the franchise released the former Australian captain ahead of the auction last month.

"I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. We have a strong group, and I can't wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years," she said.

 

Rodrigues has featured in 113 T20Is, scoring 2,444 runs, including 14 half-centuries, at an average of 30.93. She has also represented India in 59 ODIs, amassing 1,749 runs with three centuries and eight half-centuries to her name.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of WPL 2026 on January 10 in Navi Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tears to Triumph: Jemimah's Inspirational Story!
Tears to Triumph: Jemimah's Inspirational Story!
Jemimah Is All About Cool-Girl Energy
Jemimah Is All About Cool-Girl Energy
Jemimah: From Airport Fan To World Cup Hero
Jemimah: From Airport Fan To World Cup Hero
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
I Couldn't Believe My Bestie Did This For Me
I Couldn't Believe My Bestie Did This For Me

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills5:09

Aerial Panoramic Views of the Majestic Aravalli Hills

Esha Deol Makes a Stylish Airport Appearance in Mumbai0:40

Esha Deol Makes a Stylish Airport Appearance in Mumbai

Tanya Mittal Spotted at Gateway of India in Mumbai 0:50

Tanya Mittal Spotted at Gateway of India in Mumbai

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO