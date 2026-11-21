Nikhil Chaudhary starred with 66 runs and two wickets against England, completing his remarkable journey from Punjab domestic cricket and Australian odd jobs to international stardom.

• Scorecard: 1st T20I, Australia vs England

IMAGE: Australia's Nikhil Chaudhary celebrates his half-century in the T20I series opener against England in Melbourne on Saturday. Photograph: X

Key Points Delhi-born Nikhil Chaudhary starred with 2/21 and a match-winning 66 off 38 balls as Australia defeated England by three wickets in the opening T20I at the MCG.

Former Punjab domestic cricketer Chaudhary moved to Australia in 2020, remained there during the COVID-19 lockdown and worked his way into the Australian cricket systems.

Chaudhary revealed that his parents had travelled from India to watch him play their first match in person, making his Player-of-the-Match award even more special.

Ravichandran Ashwin praised Chaudhary's all-round ability and predicted strong IPL interest, suggesting CSK could benefit from signing him.

A journey that began in Delhi with dreams of making it big in cricket reached a remarkable milestone at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, as Nikhil Chaudhary delivered a stunning all-round performance to help Australia beat England in the opening T20I.

Chaudhary's Stirring MCG Show

The 30-year-old picked up two wickets for 21 runs in his four overs before smashing a match-winning 66 off just 38 balls to guide Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory with one ball to spare. He also produced a spectacular one-handed six that added to an unforgettable night.

Australia were in trouble while chasing England's 188-run target after losing early wickets, but Player-of-the-Match Chaudhary took charge with an aggressive yet controlled knock. Jack Edwards then struck an unbeaten 25 off 11 balls, hitting the winning boundary to complete the chase.

An Unlikely Path to International Cricket



Born in Delhi on May 4, 1996, Chaudhary represented Punjab in domestic cricket from 2016 to 2020, sharing the dressing room with players such as Shubman Gill. His journey took an unexpected turn when he travelled to Australia in 2020 and was stranded there during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He stayed back, took up odd jobs and continued playing club cricket, including for Northern Suburbs, while pursuing his ambition of playing at a higher level.

His breakthrough came after Hobart Hurricanes signed him for the 2023-24 Big Bash League season.

He subsequently earned opportunities with Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield and secured a state contract for the 2026-27 season. He also gained Australian permanent residency before making his international breakthrough.

Chaudhary, who made his T20I debut against Bangladesh on June 17, 2026, has now made a significant statement with his performance against England.

At the post-match presentation, former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist asked whether Chaudhary had ever imagined winning a Player of the Match award for Australia at the MCG.

"No, man, never imagined that. And my parents came over from India last night, so it's nothing better than getting a Man of the Match in front of them, and it's their first game watching me play as well," he said.

Ashwin Backs Chaudhary's IPL Prospects

His performance also caught the attention of former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who believes the all-rounder could attract considerable interest in the Indian Premier League.

Ashwin said Chaudhary had been performing consistently for Hobart Hurricanes and described him as a well-settled all-rounder.

"Nikhil Chaudhary has been delivering great performances for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL on a regular basis. So, it was not a big surprise to me as he delivered a match-winning performance for Australia. I've watched his growth closely, and he looks a well-settled all-rounder."

He also suggested that Chennai Super Kings could be among the franchises interested in signing him.

"I think every franchise will be keeping an eye on him including CSK. If he comes in here, he along with Jack Edwards and Jamie Overton can be a very good trio. I feel he can add a great value to CSK. He will attract many bidders after this performance," Ashwin added.