Delhi's 13-year-old Mohak smashes triple century

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy's Mohak Kumar smashed a magnificent 331 runs from 125 balls against Endurance Cricket Academy in the Dream Chazers Cup Under-13 cricket tournament. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy cricketer Mohak Kumar set the Shiksha Bharti Public School stadium alight on Monday, as he blasted his way to a cracking triple century.

Playing against Endurance Cricket Academy in the Dream Chazers Cup Under-13 cricket tournament, Mohak smashed a magnificent 331 runs from 125 balls.



Mohak walked in early at No 4 after Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy lost both their openers with just five on the board. He immediately took charge, smashing a whopping 28 fours and 30 sixes.



The 13-year-old, who spent 137 minutes in the middle, scored at a strike rate of 264.80. With considerable contributions from wicketkeeper Shivaai Malik (67) and Aryan Bhardwaj (40), the Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy posted an imposing total of 576/7 in their 40 overs.



In reply, Medhansh from Endurance Cricket Academy U-13 played a brilliant innings as well, smashed a brilliant 126 runs off 53 balls. However, he didn't receive much support from the other end as Endurance Cricket Academy U-13 were bowled out for 153 in 17.1 overs.



Waman and Yatin Solanki were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals Bal Bhavan Cricket Academy with figures of 5/29 and 4/45 respectively.