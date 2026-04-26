Deepti Sharma's all-round show steers India to victory in 4th T20I vs South Africa

Deepti Sharma's exceptional all-round performance, highlighted by a five-wicket haul, propelled India to a 14-run victory against South Africa in the fourth women's T20I.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma grabbed five wickets, giving away just 19 runs in her four overs, as India registered a 14-run win over South Africa in the fourth T20I in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Deepti Sharma's maiden T20I fifer and unbeaten 36 led India to a 14-run victory over South Africa.

Sune Luus (40) and Tazmine Brits (30) provided resistance for South Africa before Deepti Sharma's game-changing spell.

Jemimah Rodrigues' aggressive 43 and a 65-run partnership between Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh boosted India's total.

India's bowlers restricted South Africa to 171 for nine, securing a consolation win in the T20I series.

Seasoned Deepti Sharma produced a stirring all-round effort, including her maiden fifer in the shortest format, to inspire India's 14-run win over South Africa in the fourth women's T20I in Johannesburg on Saturday.

South Africa had already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead coming into this match, and they appeared all set to extend the run after restricting India to 185 for five.

But Deepti (5/19), who played a big role in taking India past the 180-run mark with a composed unbeaten 36, grabbed key wickets in the middle phase to impede South Africa's run, and limit them to 171 for nine.

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Deepti Sharma's bowling masterclass

South Africa raised the challenge through Sune Luus (40) and Tazmine Brits (30), who added 54 runs for the second wicket. But once Deepti castled Luus, India were all over the home side like a bad rash.

Luus was seriously threatening to go big after skipper Laura Wolvaardt was earlier bowled by pacer Kranti Goud.

Apart from Luus, off-spinner Deepti also jettisoned Annerie Dercksen, big-hitting Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhu and Ayabonga Khaka to break SA's batting unit.

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SA restrict India to 185

Earlier, India batters failed to build on their starts against a disciplined set of South Africa's bowlers, posting a slightly below-par 185 for five.

After being sent in to bat, India started off on a shaky note, losing Shafali Verma to Eliz Marx while Anushka Sharma, who came in for rested Smriti Mandhana, fell for 23.

India were 47 for two at the end of the Power Play segment, and needed to move on without losing further damage.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (22) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43) did just that, adding 55 runs for the third wicket in little over six overs.

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Rodrigues and Kaur build momentum

Rodrigues was impressive, in particular, while smashing spinner Nonkhu Mlaba for 24 runs in the 11th over through a sequence of runs which read 4, 2, 6, 6, 2, 4.

The two successive sixes straight over the bowler's head were a treat to watch.

But just as India were gaining some momentum, Rodrigues, who was dropped on 18, failed to connect a sweep off off-spinner Reyneke, losing her stumps.

Harmanpreet too looked a million dollars while walloping a six off Marx and four off Chloe Tryon, but Reyneke found the Indian skipper's outside edge, which was snaffled by Sinalo Jafta behind the wickets.

Late overs surge

Deepti (36 not out, 26 balls) and Richa Ghosh (34 not out, 18 balls) added 65 runs for the sixth wicket but they could not always put their feet on the pedal and step on the gas.

But in the last five overs, the pair managed to score 56 runs to give their bowlers something to bowl to.

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