Deepti Sharma's all-round show puts her in ICC award race

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has earned a prestigious nomination for the ICC Player of the Month award, recognising her exceptional batting and bowling performances in recent matches.

FILE IMAGE: India dominated Zimbabwe in the T20I series, but Deepti Sharma cautioned against taking them lightly in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India's Deepti Sharma has been shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month awards on Thursday.

Deepti scored 106 not out and took five wickets in her only ODI outing against Zimbabwe.

She also contributed 49 runs and two wickets in the T20I series preceding the ODIs.

Other shortlisted players include South Africa's Marco Jansen and West Indies captain Shai Hope.

Winners are decided by an independent ICC Voting Academy and fan votes.

India's Deepti Sharma was among the six players shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month awards in Dubai on Thursday.

Deepti Sharma's Stellar Performance

Deepti scored 106 not out in her only outing with the bat in a home ICC Women's Championship series match against Zimbabwe and took five wickets at an economy rate of 3.42.

India blanked Zimbabwe 3-0 in the 50-overs series.

In three T20Is that preceded the ODIs, Deepti batted only once, scoring 49 off 37 balls and chipped in with two scalps with her off-spin.

The other players who were shortlisted include South Africa's Marco Jansen, Pakistan's Arafat Minhas, West Indies captain Shai Hope, Australia's Annabel Sutherland, and Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary.

Jansen topped the bowlers' and all-rounders' tables in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings during this period, and Arafat was named the Player of the Series in the Pakistan Tri-Series. Hope made the shortlist on the back of some outstanding performances in white-ball cricket.

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The winners are announced every second week of the following month.