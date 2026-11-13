Deepti Sharma wins ICC Player of the Month again

Deepti Sharma has been celebrated as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October, recognising her exceptional all-round contributions against Zimbabwe, including a memorable century and vital wickets.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma was named ICC Women's Player of the Month for October. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Deepti Sharma was named ICC Women's Player of the Month for October, her second career win.

She delivered impressive performances against Zimbabwe, including a century and seven wickets across formats.

Deepti's century in the second ODI was a special moment, contributing to India's series win.

She helped India secure a clean sweep in the T20I series and a 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

South Africa's Marco Jansen received the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October.

India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma was on Friday named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October, winning the award for the second time in her career following a series of impressive performances against Zimbabwe.

The 29-year-old beat Bangladesh's Sobhana Mostary and Australia's Annabel Sutherland to claim the monthly honour.

Deepti Sharma's Stellar October Performance

"I'm pleased to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month award," Deepti said in an ICC release.

"The series against Zimbabwe was a great one for us, and I'm proud of the way the team performed, especially the youngsters.

"Scoring a century was a particularly special moment for me, made even more meaningful as it contributed to a winning cause."

Last year during this month, Deepti starred in India's World Cup triumph, and this year she showed fine form in the contests against Zimbabwe.

"I would like to thank the voting panel and fans for this recognition, as well as my teammates and coaches for their continued support," she said.

"I would like to dedicate this award to my fans across the world."

She yielded critical outputs across the two formats in Zimbabwe's inbound tour.

Deepti began with a quickfire 49 in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur to help setup a victory after the hosts were in a spot of bother at 19/4. Over the series, she collected two wickets to help India secure a clean sweep.

That form translated across to the ODI series as Deepti secured two wickets in the series opener in another India triumph.

This was followed by her standout performance in the second ODI, where the 29-year-old hit her second ODI century and chipped in with three valuable wickets as India clinched a 2-0 lead in the series.

In total, Deepti scored 155 runs and picked seven wickets across formats as India remained undefeated against Zimbabwe across the six international contests.

Marco Jansen Wins Men's Award

In men's cricket, South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen was named the ICC Player of the Month for October after he played a pivotal role in his side's memorable 2-1 World Test Championship series triumph over Australia.

The 26-year-old overcame fellow nominees, Pakistan's rising all-rounder Arafat Minhas and West Indies' white-ball skipper Shai Hope to claim his first-ever Player of the Month accolade.