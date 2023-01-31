News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Deepti closes in on top T20I bowler ranking

Deepti closes in on top T20I bowler ranking

Source: PTI
January 31, 2023 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepti climbs to second spot, closes in on Sophie as top T20I bowler

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma could take Sophie Ecclestone's top spot ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has climbed to second spot and has the top position -- currently occupied by England's Sophie Ecclestone -- in her sights in the latest ICC T20I bowling rankings announced on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old off-spinner, who is leading the wicket-taker's list in the ongoing Women's T20I Tri-series in South Africa with nine scalps, has reduced the England left-arm spinner's lead to just 26 rating points.

 

Deepti (737 points) moved up one spot, while South African left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has picked four wickets in the Tri-series, also climbed a spot to occupy the third place with 732 points.

If the duo continue their form, they could take Sophie's top spot ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled in South Africa from February 10.

India and South Africa will square off in the T20I Tri-series final in East London on Thursday.

India left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also improved her rank four places and is currently 14th on the list of T20I bowlers.

There was a lot of movement inside the top-10 among bowlers this week, with Australia pacer Megan Schutt (up six places to fifth) and England seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt (up two spots to sixth) also gaining spots.

Australia right-hander Tahlia McGrath maintained a healthy buffer at the top in the T20I batting rankings, with classy South Africa top-order performer Laura Wolvaardt among the biggest movers behind her.

Laura improved four places to ninth on the back of her strong start to the Tri-series against India and the West Indies, while teammate Tazmin Brits jumped 10 spots to 18th after an impressive half-century last week.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews moved four places to 22nd overall on the updated T20I rankings for batters.

The only change inside the top-10 in the list for all-rounders saw Australia veteran Ellyse Perry take the 10th spot from Tahila following a half-century against Pakistan. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Australia are not playing a tour game in India
Why Australia are not playing a tour game in India
What Did Yogi Tell SKY?
What Did Yogi Tell SKY?
Like Virat's Sun-Kissed Selfie?
Like Virat's Sun-Kissed Selfie?
Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD surrenders
Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD surrenders
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
'By sending more pilgrims, we're destroying holy sites'
'By sending more pilgrims, we're destroying holy sites'
I seek my share like...: Kushwaha dares Nitish
I seek my share like...: Kushwaha dares Nitish

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Will India bring in Shaw for series-decider vs NZ?

Will India bring in Shaw for series-decider vs NZ?

Lucknow pitch curator sacked for 'shocker of a wicket'

Lucknow pitch curator sacked for 'shocker of a wicket'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances