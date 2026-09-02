Deep Dasgupta recalls how Anil Kumble would reprimand him for not appealing

Anil Kumble’s relentless on-field intensity was so intimidating that even his wicketkeeper sometimes appealed despite knowing the batter was not out.

IMAGE: Anil Kumble holds the record for the most international wickets by an Indian bowler with 956 scalps. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Deep Dasgupta recalled Anil Kumble's intimidating on-field personality and his relentless demands on teammates.

The former India wicketkeeper admitted he sometimes appealed despite knowing a batter was not out because Kumble expected constant aggression.

Kumble retired in 2008 with 956 international wickets and remains one of only three bowlers to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has offered a glimpse into the fearsome competitive streak of Anil Kumble, recalling how the legendary spinner demanded constant intensity from behind the stumps.

Dasgupta said Kumble's presence on the field was so intimidating that he would occasionally appeal for dismissals even when he knew the batter was not out.

Kumble's Unmatched Intensity

Speaking on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan, Dasgupta recalled the sharp contrast between Kumble's calm personality away from cricket and his demanding nature during matches.

"Off the field, Anil Kumble is a very, very different character. But on the field, he is scary, literally scary," Dasgupta said, recalling how often the former India captain would reprimand him for not appealing.

Dasgupta explained that he normally believed a wicketkeeper should appeal only when convinced a batter was out. Kumble, however, expected him to stay aggressive throughout his spells.

"Because it was Anil Kumble bowling, so sometimes, I used to forcefully appeal just because of him, even when I knew in my head it was not out," he said.

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Record Underlines Kumble's Impact on Indian Cricket

Kumble ended his international career in 2008 as India's leading wicket-taker, taking 956 wickets across Tests, ODIs and T20Is during an 18-year career. He remains one of only three bowlers to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, achieving the feat against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.

He also holds the record for the most Test wickets by an Indian bowler and was known for an extraordinary workload, delivering more than 40,000 balls in Test cricket.

Dasgupta played eight Tests and five ODIs for India between 2001 and 2002. He scored his maiden Test century against England in Mohali in 2001 before moving into a career as a commentator and cricket analyst.