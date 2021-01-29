News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Debutant Nauman spins web around SA to lead Pak to win

Debutant Nauman spins web around SA to lead Pak to win

January 29, 2021 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Nauman Ali celebrates a wicket on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Karachi on Friday

IMAGE: Pakistan's left-arm spinner Nauman Ali celebrates a wicket on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Karachi on Friday. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took five for 35 on debut to brush aside the South African tail in their second innings and see Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory on day four of the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

The 34-year-old claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the Test, as the tourists were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.

 

The hosts had a wobble when Anrich Nortje removed two batsmen in one over, but skipper Babar Azam (30) and Azhar Ali (31 not out) eased their side to a comprehensive victory in a match in which fortunes fluctuated until a burst of wickets for Pakistan late on the third day turned the game in their favour.

The second and final Test starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

South Africa will also play three Twenty20 Internationals on the tour, their first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, in which six policemen and two civilians were killed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Pujara unmoved by criticism of stubborn style
Pujara unmoved by criticism of stubborn style
Serena takes daughter to the zoo after quarantine
Serena takes daughter to the zoo after quarantine
Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests
Team India clear first round of COVID-19 tests
Why THAT look, Bhumi!
Why THAT look, Bhumi!
More farmers pour into protest site at Ghazipur border
More farmers pour into protest site at Ghazipur border
Markets fall for 6th session; Sensex dives 588 points
Markets fall for 6th session; Sensex dives 588 points
Tension at Singhu as 'locals' clash with farmers
Tension at Singhu as 'locals' clash with farmers

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Osaka becomes owner of US soccer club

Osaka becomes owner of US soccer club

Isn't Smriti Mandhana looking gorgeous?

Isn't Smriti Mandhana looking gorgeous?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use