IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi should play other formats to fully develop his game: De Villiers

'I do not know how he is going to last, to be honest. At his age, the talent is incredible. But I would like to see him in other formats.'

IMAGE: In eight first-class games, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has tallied 207 runs at an average of 17.25, with one half-century. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points AB de Villiers says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the talent to succeed in all formats but warned that Test cricket will be a difficult journey.

De Villiers believes playing ODIs and Tests will help Sooryavanshi grow mentally and physically as a cricketer.

The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter has impressed in the IPL with 440 runs at a strike rate above 236.

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers believes 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should play ODI and Test cricket to fully develop his game, though he warned that the road in longer formats would not be easy.

The young Rajasthan Royals batter has been one of the standout performers of the ongoing IPL season. Sooryavanshi has tallied 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 236.55, including two centuries and two fifties. His fearless batting against leading pacers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sparked calls for his inclusion in India’s T20I side.

However, Sooryavanshi’s record in first-class cricket remains modest. He has scored 207 runs in eight matches at an average of 17.25, with one half-century.

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Test cricket will be a tough challenge for teenager

Speaking on 'For The Love of Cricket' podcast hosted by England pace legend Stuart Broad, De Villiers said Sooryavanshi's talent at such a young age was remarkable, but Test cricket would present a completely different challenge.

"I do not know how he is going to last, to be honest. At his age, the talent is incredible. But I would like to see him in other formats," De Villiers said.

"In Test cricket, he doesn't yet know what he is in for. A lot of things will change unless someone, who is a really good manager, tells him to be a T20 specialist for the rest of his life. If that's all he plays, it'll be a very long and successful career."

De Villiers noted that if Sooryavanshi focuses only on T20 cricket, he could still enjoy a long and successful career.

However, De Villiers said playing ODIs and especially Test cricket would help the youngster discover new aspects of his game mentally and physically. He also expressed confidence in Sooryavanshi’s ability to overcome challenges but admitted that adapting to red-ball cricket would be a "rocky road".

"If he does start nibbling around with ODIs and, in particular, Test cricket, he will discover a whole different area of his cricket mentally and physically. He definitely has the talent to overcome all the obstacles that may come his way. But it will not be an easy ride, and it will be a rocky road. I hope he goes that route and tries to play Test cricket for his country," he added.

Sooryavanshi continues to shine with explosive IPL season

The teenager has already built an impressive record in limited-overs cricket. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer in this year’s U-19 World Cup with 439 runs in seven matches, including a century and three fifties. He also set a new record for the most sixes in U19 World Cup history with 30.

Sooryavanshi is also India’s leading run-scorer in U-19 ODIs with 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48.

In T20 cricket, the Bihar batter has scored 1,105 runs in 28 matches at a strike rate above 215, including four centuries. He has also impressed in List-A cricket, scoring 353 runs in eight innings with a highest score of 190.

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