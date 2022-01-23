News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Rampaging South Africa humiliate India in ODIs

PIX: Rampaging South Africa humiliate India in ODIs

Last updated on: January 23, 2022 23:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock celebrates scoring a century against India in the third and final ODI, at Six Gun Grill Newlands, in Cape Town, on Sunday. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Quinton de Kock scored a superb century as South Africa completed a clean sweep of their three-match One-Day International series against India with a tense four-run victory at Newlands on Sunday.

 

India chose to field and restricted South Africa to 287 all out one ball shy of the 50 overs, but the visitors narrowly failed in their chase as they managed 283 with four balls left in the innings.

Deepak Chahar scored a fine 54 from 33 balls to get India close, but they lost their last three wickets for the addition of five runs as the home side bundled out the lower order.

De Kock’s 17th ODI century boosted South Africa’s total, his 124 coming from 130 balls and he added 134 for the fourth wicket with Rassie van der Dussen who made a solid 52 from 59 balls.

David Miller weighted in with 39 at the end of the innings, but South Africa may have felt they were 30 runs short having been 214 for three in the 36th over. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the visiting attack with 3-59.

IMAGE: India opener Shikhar Dhawan sweeps during his 61 off 73 balls. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

India were on course in their chase when they reached 116 for one in the 23rd over, but two quick wickets proved a massive setback.

Shikhar Dhawan (61) skied a pull shot to wicketkeeper De Kock off seamer Andile Phehlukwayo (2-38), and off his first ball the dangerous Rishabh Pant tried to launch the same bowler for six but was caught at deep cover.

It was poor shot selection from Pant, not for the first time on the tour.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit 5 fours in his 65 off 84 balls. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

When former captain Virat Kohli (65) departed, only the lively 54 from Chahar got India within touching distance.

Seamers Lungi Ngidi (3-58) and Phehlukwayo (3-40) again impressed for the hosts.

South Africa won the three-match Test series 2-1.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL will start in last week of March: Jay Shah
IPL will start in last week of March: Jay Shah
We want Jhulan to be at peak in WC: Ramesh Powar
We want Jhulan to be at peak in WC: Ramesh Powar
U19 World Cup: India thrash Uganda to top group
U19 World Cup: India thrash Uganda to top group
PICS: De Kock ton steers SA to series sweep of India
PICS: De Kock ton steers SA to series sweep of India
PICS: Liverpool thrash Palace to close gap on Man City
PICS: Liverpool thrash Palace to close gap on Man City
COVID outbreak puts India out of women's Asian Cup
COVID outbreak puts India out of women's Asian Cup
Actor Dileep, other accused grilled for 11 hours
Actor Dileep, other accused grilled for 11 hours

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI

PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI

Kohli was 'forced' to leave captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

Kohli was 'forced' to leave captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances