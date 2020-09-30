DC captain Iyer fined for slow over-rate against SRH

Source:

September 30, 2020 10:58 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer had a bad day in office against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Iyer has been fined INR 12 lakh as this was Delhi Capitals' first offence of maintaining a slow over-rate in the ongoing IPL.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official statement.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab. He was fined INR 15 lakh.

Defending a total of 162, David Warner-led Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.

Delhi Capitals were restricted to just 147/7 as Rashid Khan returned with the figures of 3-14 from his quota of four overs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Chennai Super Kings on October 2 while Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 3.