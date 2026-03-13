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Home  » Cricket » Days after T20 World Cup win, Abhishek Sharma seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi

Days after T20 World Cup win, Abhishek Sharma seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 13, 2026 21:10 IST

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Abhishek Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra after India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory, days after his match-winning fifty in the final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 8.

Abhishek Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday 

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Sharma/X

India's swashbuckling T20 opener Abhishek Sharma offered prayers at the revered Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, days after India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on home soil.

Key Points

  • The 25-year-old shared pictures from the pilgrimage on Instagram with the caption 'Jai Mata Di'.
  • Videos of the cricketer interacting with devotees during the journey went viral on social media.
 

The 25-year-old, currently the top-ranked batter in the ICC T20 rankings, shared photographs of his pilgrimage on Instagram with the caption, 'Jai Mata Di'.

Abhishek Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday 

Dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama with a tilak on his forehead, Sharma was seen walking along the pilgrimage route with folded hands before reaching the cave shrine.

Several videos of the Punjab cricketer travelling along the route, including taking a battery car ride and interacting with devotees, also surfaced on social media.

Sharma played a crucial role in India’s triumphant World Cup campaign. Though he endured a lean run in the matches leading up to the final, he rose to the occasion in the title clash against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The attacking left-hander smashed a blistering 52 off just 21 balls, powering India to a formidable 255/5.

India went on to secure a commanding 96-run victory, sealing back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and a record third crown.

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