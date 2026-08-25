Day 3: Prasidh Krishna strikes as Sooriyabandara's maiden fifty lifts Sri Lanka

Prasidh Krishna's hostile spell helped India keep Sri Lanka under pressure on Day 3, despite Pasindu Sooriyabandara's maiden Test half-century in Colombo.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Kamindu Mendis. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prasidh Krishna's pace and bounce were instrumental in India's bowling effort against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka reached 130 for four by lunch on day three, trailing India by 373 runs.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored an impressive maiden Test fifty (65 runs) for Sri Lanka.

Krishna broke a crucial 87-run partnership between Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (32).

Verbal exchanges between players added intensity to the session, involving Sarfaraz Khan and Mohammad Siraj.

Prasidh Krishna's ability to generate pace and extra bounce helped India reduce Sri Lanka to 130 for four after a hotly contested first session on the third of the second and final Test in Colombo on Tuesday. An impressive Pasindu Sooriyabandara (65) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (4) were at crease at the break, and the Lankans now trail by 373 runs.

Overnight on 8 for two, the home side added 122 runs in the opening passage of the day, which was also spiced up by verbal exchanges between Sarfaraz Khan -- substituting for Rishabh Pant, -- Mohammad Siraj and the Lankan batters.

Krishna's Early Breakthroughs

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Kamil Mishara. Photograph: BCCI

Before the Lankans gained some foothold, India began the day brightly, dismissing overnight batter Kamil Mishara (19).

Mishara failed to deal with a viciously rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna, fending it to stumper Dhruv Jurel.

Sooriyabandara-Mendis Partnership

IMAGE: Pasindu Sooriyabandara celebrates his maiden Test half-ton. Photograph: Kind courtesy Crex/X

But Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (32) thwarted Indians' hopes of making further inroads into the Lankan top order for nearly two hours.

They tackled the bowlers with little nerves and hardly allowed two spinners -- Manav Suthar and debutant Saransh Jain -- to settle down.

Off-spinner Jain procured some bounce and turn but the Lankan duo handled that interrogation of their judgement rather comfortably. They added 87 runs for the fourth wicket and Sooriyabandara, who was playing his second Test, was the lead act of that alliance. The elegant right-hander reached his maiden Test fifty in 76 balls.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal dives to stop the ball. Photograph: BCCI

Mendis, on the other hand, smashed Manav Suthar for a six over mid-wicket to announce his intentions.

But Prasidh, who bowled two lively spells, broke the blooming alliance with another snorter aimed at the throat of Mendis, which he pulled straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at mid-wicket.

India also fetched the stalled momentum back with that wicket, and the hostile spell of Prasidh also meant that India did not miss Jadeja, who abstained from bowling in the first session.