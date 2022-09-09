Day 2 of England-SA Test called off following Queen Elizabeth's death

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and James Anderson watch from the balcony as rain plays spoilsport on Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval, London, on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The second day's play in the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval will not take place on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

The ECB is continuing to discuss the situation with government and will provide an update as to the rest of the Test in due course.

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa at the Oval will not take place," the ECB said in a statement.

The opening day on Thursday was washed out due to rain.

England won the toss and put South Africa in to bat only for a shower to sweep in and put a stop to proceedings minutes before the players took to the field.

A frustrating day of covers on and off followed before an official announcement came at 15.45 GMT saying no play would be possible.

The series is level at 1-1, with both Tests finishing inside three days.

South Africa won the first by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s only to be hammered by an innings and 85 runs in the second at Old Trafford.

England have brought in debutant batsman Harry Brook to replace Jonny Bairstow, who suffered a serious leg injury playing golf last week.

Brook has averaged 107 in first-class cricket this season and scored 140 in the England Lions non-first class fixture against South Africa before the series began.

South Africa, who lost Rassie van der Dussen with a fractured finger and Lungi Ngidi as a precaution, made four changes from the second Test.

Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen are in, with Aiden Markram and Simon Harmer the others to make way.