Dawood Ahmadzai's Journey: From Refugee Struggles to France's T20I Trailblazer

Former Afghanistan U-19 cricketer Dawood Ahmadzai overcame hardship, exile and years of struggle to become France's leading T20I wicket-taker, with his sights now set on helping the country qualify for a historic Cricket World Cup.

IMAGE: Former Afghanistan Under-19 player Dawood Ahmadzai now represents France and is all set to play for Akcel United Brussels in the European T20 Premier League. Photograph: Kind courtesy Associate Chronicles/X

There were days when Dawood Ahmadzai could only shed tears while watching a Hashmatullah Shahidi hit a cover drive or a Mohammed Nabi bowl a classical off-break.

At times he would wonder what went wrong that his former Afghanistan U-19 teammates like Shahidi and likes of Nabi, Gulbadin Naib or Najibullah Zadran, with whom he played competitive cricket were all making waves on the international circuit and T20 leagues while he was trying to figure out if there was any cricket left in him.

Key Points Former Afghanistan U-19 cricketer Dawood Ahmadzai rebuilt his career after relocating to France.

Admits he often became emotional watching former teammates like Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammed Nabi succeed internationally.

Travelled 11 hours by bus each way from Paris to Amsterdam for club cricket due to financial constraints.

Became the first French international cricketer to take more than 50 T20I wickets.

Aims to take France to the World Cup.

"There were many times when I cried watching them on television. They were my teammates. We played together. Sometimes I would think about what happened to my journey and how different things could have been," Ahmadzai, now 32, was a trifle emotional while speaking to PTI.

"Of course, I wanted to wear that Afghanistan shirt," he said. "Those players are my friends and teammates. I played a lot of cricket with them. But life took me somewhere else."

That "somewhere else" was France where the leg-spinner took refuge after having played for the Afghanistan U-19s.

But his journey was far from straightforward.

After leaving Afghanistan, Ahmadzai rebuilt his cricket career from scratch in Europe. There were years when he travelled 11 hours by bus from Paris to Amsterdam to play club cricket in the Netherlands because train tickets were a luxury he couldn't afford.

Healthy and filling meal at times became rarity.

"When you start from zero, you have nothing," he tells you.

"I would travel 11 hours by bus, play the match and then travel another 11 hours back. I always believed that this difficult time would pass. I never thought about leaving cricket. This is the only thing that makes me happy."

That perseverance has turned Ahmadzai into a pioneering figure in French cricket.

He recently became the first French international cricketer to claim more than 50 T20I scalps, a landmark for someone who had wondered if there would be meaningful opportunity coming his way.

Yet personal milestones are not what drive him. His focus remains fixed on a far bigger goal.

"I want to help France play a World Cup," he said citing the Italian example.

"Italy have shown that European countries can make it. We hope France can do it too."

With advent of European T20 Premier League, Ahmadzai believes that he can show his wrist spin artistry to a broader audience while rubbing shoulders with game's greats while he gearing up to represent Akcel United Brussels.

"I always say associate countries have talent," he said.

"What they need is exposure. Sometimes people don't trust what you can do because of where you come from. When they finally see you play, then they realise."