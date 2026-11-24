Fresh revelations about Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal put David Warner under scrutiny, with reports detailing discarded finger strapping, a clash with Mitchell Marsh and a dressing-room rift.

IMAGE: New details emerge about David Warner's role in Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal, including claims of super glue on finger strapping and a confrontation with Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Discarded strapping found by South African team and grounds staff, believed to belong to Warner, contained a mix of super glue and grit, sparking early suspicions of ball tampering.

Warner reportedly resisted taking responsibility for the ball-tampering, leading to a heated confrontation with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

The four Australian bowlers (Hazlewood, Lyon, Starc, Cummins) allegedly refused to take blame for Warner's actions, stating, 'F--k Davey, we are not going down for that guy'.

Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr' claimed the entire team was aware of the ball-tampering, not just Smith, Warner, and Bancroft.

Cameron Bancroft's column reiterated that the team and coaching staff encouraged and celebrated his use of sandpaper for reverse swing, with Warner identified as the 'brains behind the plan'.

Following bombshell revelations by former batter Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the tour to South Africa, new details continue to emerge about the darkest phase of Australian cricket history, this time, with former opener David Warner as a central figure in the revelations. Warner was a crucial part of the touring party that went to Proteas for the Test series, as a vice-captain to skipper Steve Smith.

Explosive Investigation Uncovers New Details

Now, in an explosive investigation done by SEN's Gerard Whateley, new details have come to light.

Gerard spoke with people involved in the 2018 team, revealing that one act by Warner which sparked suspicion of ball tampering. Gerard's report wrote as per SEN Cricket, "One source says the South African team had discovered Warner’s finger and thumb strapping discarded in a bin. Another says strapping was recovered from the field by grounds staff and handed to match officials."

"In a scene worthy of the OJ trial, an ICC representative wanted to try the taping on Warner’s digits to see if it fit. That request was rebuffed.

"Some time later, an ICC source informed a senior official at Cricket Australia that the strapping contained a mix of super glue and grit. But there were only suspicions as to whom it belonged and both teams claimed it was the other," the investigative piece continued.

Confrontation and Blame Game

Gerard's investigation also revealed that there was a heated confrontation between Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in their hotel as the crisis was unravelling. He wrote, "At one point in the players meeting, Paine and Team Manager Gavin Dovey were seen on the adjoining balcony with Warner, who did not see any reason why he should take responsibility. He was not yet implicated."

A source also told SEN Cricket: "You had Bangers (Bancroft) trying to eat the whole grenade. You had Steve (Smith) with good intent trying to halve that. And you had Davey whistling his way down the corridor. The story reverberated around the hotel. Bison (Mitchell Marsh) had gone really hard at Davey."

"Much to Davey’s chagrin, he was forced into stepping up and sharing the blame. ‘You cannot dodge this one mate, we are not having Bangers take the fall for you’."

"Warner’s response was, ‘I will take the blame but I am not taking the full brunt of it,' the source added. Gerard also added that the meeting held in Cape Town in the team hotel was the last time the team was together.

Bowlers' Stance and Collective Responsibility

In his autobiography, Khawaja revealed two players who opposed the idea of 'collective responsibility', something that the left-handed, 88 Test-old wanted the team to take. Gerard's investigation revealed, "Those players are understood to be Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon."

His investigation also revealed that the bowlers were not going to take the blame for Warner's actions.

"Hazlewood denied this when asked about it last week. There is, however, a differing account. The four bowlers, including Mitch Starc and Pat Cummins, gathered in one of their hotel rooms and made their stand known to team management: ‘F--k Davey, we are not going down for that guy’. It drew permanent battlelines," he signed off.

The ball-tampering scandal during the third Cape Town Test, saw Warner, along with Smith, banned for 12 months from all of cricket and given a lifetime leadership ban. Across three games, Warner made 217 runs with two fifties in six innings.

Background to the Scandal

The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography Sabr, in which he made several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing.

After skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Khawaja's claims as "utter nonsense" in a presser days after they were made, the 10-Test old batter Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using the sandpaper by TV cameras in South Africa, sent a shockwave just as big by writing a tell-all column for The West Australian.

Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. In his column, he unveiled how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, and how his use of sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.

Warner was said to be the brains behind the whole plan to alter the ball's condition as per Bancroft's version of things, but could not carry it out on his own since all broadcast cameras were consistently focused on him. There was a lot of scrutiny on Warner, already having being involved in a heated exchange while going back to their changing rooms with Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock at Durban. So it was Bancroft, then a rising youngster, who carried out the task of tampering with the ball using a sandpaper.