David Warner shares his 'favourite IPL moment'

David Warner shares his 'favourite IPL moment'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 02, 2020 19:52 IST
David Warner

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate their IPL 9 victory in Bangalore, May 29, 2016. Photograph: BCCI

Australia batsman David Warner, on Thursday, said his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) moment is when the Sunrisers Hyderabad won their maiden title under his leadership.

The destructive batsman took to Instagram and shared a photo with his team that won the IPL back in 2016. Warner captioned the picture as: "My favourite IPL moment would have to be this for sure. My Indian family @sunrisershyd."

 

This year's IPL has been postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people were confirmed positive said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, 50 people have died due to the lethal infection in the country. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
