'My Wife and I Lost a Baby': Warner's Painful Sandpapergate Revelation

Former Australian opener David Warner has criticised Pat Cummins for his reaction to Usman Khawaja's autobiography, accusing Cummins of "throwing Khawaja under the bus" regarding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, while also revealing the profound personal impact the incident had on his family.

IMAGE: David Warner with his wife Candice and children after the Sanpaper scandal in 2018. Photograph: AAP/David Moir/via Reuters

Key Points David Warner accused Pat Cummins of "throwing Usman Khawaja under the bus" after Cummins denied involvement in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.

Warner reiterated his support for Khawaja's autobiography, which claims all players knew about the ball-tampering plot.

Warner revealed his wife, Candice, suffered a miscarriage in the aftermath of the Sandpapergate incident, adding to the personal toll.

He criticised Cricket Australia's investigation into the scandal as "botched" and a "quick one to get it over and done with."

Warner noted that no one apart from himself, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft has spoken about the incident in eight years, highlighting a lack of "mateship."

David Warner, the former Australian opener, on Friday accused Pat Cummins of throwing Usman Khawaja "under the bus." Addressing a press conference on Friday, Cummins again denied any involvement in the plot to use sandpaper on the ball in a Test against South Africa in 2018, describing the allegations in Khawaja's autobiography as "utter nonsense".

Former Australia batsman Khawaja, whose autobiography was published on Tuesday, said last weekend that all the players in the team at Newlands knew about the plot, triggering calls for a new investigation into the incident. Later on Friday, Warner said the trio of Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and Warner himself had paid a heavy price for the incident and revealed that his wife Candice had lost a baby in the aftermath of the 'Sandpapergate'.

The Fallout and Personal Toll

IMAGE: David Warner and Steve Smith copped a one-year ban for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. Photograph: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Warner and Smith, vice-captain and captain of the team respectively at the time, were both banned from playing domestic and international cricket for one year, while Bancroft was given a nine-month ban.

'I still stick by Uzzie and what he has written in that book. It is the truth,' the former test opener said in TV commentary ahead of a one-day international between Australia and England.

'I actually feel for (Khawaja) at the moment. I actually feel that the captain today threw Uzzie under the bus and I'm very disappointed by that.'

Warner also revealed the loss of a baby made the situation all the more difficult.

'All three of us have paid a big price in this. I hadn't spoken about it in eight years. But at the end of the day, we have to live with the consequences daily.

'When other people talk about how they have been affected by this, there's nothing worse for me, Cameron and Smith, who have to walk out there every single day and cope with abuse,' said Warner.

'My wife and I lost a baby at that time. That's what hurts me the most. It has been really difficult,' Warner added.

Criticism of Cricket Australia's Investigation

Warner described the investigation carried out by Cricket Australia as “botched”.

'The way it was handled in the first place, it was hard for us actually to go back and give more evidence. It felt like a botched investigation; it was a quick one to get it over and done with. Some of the questions were challenging; they were like planted on us,' said Warner.

'The thing for us is that we don't have the opportunity to go back there and speak again. Todd Greenberg (Cricket Australia CEO) squashed it the other day,' he added.

Lack of Support and Future Revelations

Warner further stated that in the last eight years, no one apart from himself, Smith, and Bancroft has spoken about the Sandpaper Gate.

He added that he has made peace with the fact that he and Cummins will never agree on the matter. 'And I think the main part about this is that, in 8 years, not one of those people that were in that change room, besides those three, has spoken to us about that. I think that's the mateship that we talk about, the honesty that you have with each other.

There has been no contact or questions about it. Um, and we're all adults, and we're open to conversation,' said Warner.

'We're open to that, but I've played golf with Pat Cummins a couple of times. I've been in the change room, you know, since then and played and won some World Cups, and it's just never been questioned or asked about it.

'At the end of the day, Pat's not going to agree with me. I'm not going to agree with him. He's obviously spoken about what he thinks about Uzzy's book, but I stand by Uzzy and his comments,' he added.

Warner also hinted towards presenting his version of the story in an autobiography sometime in the future. 'In time, potentially. It’s inevitable; everyone writes a book at the end of their careers,' he said.