Former Australia opener David Warner pleads guilty to drink-driving, faces jail time

Former Australia batter David Warner has pleaded guilty to a mid-range drink-driving charge in Sydney, potentially facing up to nine months in jail and a driving ban, raising questions about his leadership role with the Sydney Thunder.

IMAGE: David Warner was stopped by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 5 and recorded a positive alcohol reading during a roadside breath test. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Australia batter David Warner pleaded guilty to a mid-range drink-driving charge in Sydney.

Warner recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.104, more than twice the legal limit, after being stopped by police on April 5.

He faces a potential prison sentence of up to nine months, a fine of A$2,200, and a minimum six-month driving disqualification.

The incident has brought Warner's position as Sydney Thunder captain under scrutiny, given the team's involvement in drink-driving awareness initiatives.

Warner's lifetime leadership ban, imposed after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, was lifted in 2024, allowing him to captain the Sydney Thunder.

Former Australia batter David Warner faces up to nine months in jail after he pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence following a random roadside breath test in Sydney in April.

The former Australia opener did not appear before Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer, Bobby Hill, admitting the charge on Warner's behalf to a mid-range drink-driving charge stemming from an incident on Easter Sunday, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Warner was stopped by police in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 5 and recorded a positive alcohol reading during a roadside breath test. He was subsequently taken to Maroubra Police Station for further testing, where his blood alcohol concentration measured 0.104 -- more than twice the legal limit.

The former Australia batter will be sentenced on August 18, when he faces a minimum disqualification from driving of six months, a potential fine of up to A$2,200 ($1,500) and a potential prison sentence of up to nine months.

"The parties are in discussion about the facts," Hill said.

Warner's Admission And Defence

Hill previously foreshadowed a guilty plea when the matter was first mentioned in May. "He knows what he did was wrong," he said at the time.

"He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber."

Warner had enjoyed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before making that decision, Hill said.

"It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate," he told reporters.

"His crime is, as I said, choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B."

Impact On Leadership Role

Warner's position as Sydney Thunder captain has also come under scrutiny. Sydney Thunder, along with the Sydney Sixers and the New South Wales Blues, are part of a New South Wales government initiative aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drink-driving.

Warner was arrested after returning from the Indian subcontinent, where he had captained the Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League, while travelling home over the Easter period.

The 39-year-old had previously been handed a lifetime ban from holding leadership roles following his involvement in Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

However, the sanction was lifted in 2024, paving the way for Warner to be appointed captain of the Sydney Thunder soon afterwards.