David Warner Arrested For Drunk Driving In Sydney

Former Australia batter David Warner has been arrested and charged with drink driving in Sydney after allegedly exceeding the legal alcohol limit.

Photograph: David Warner/Instagram

Key Points David Warner has been charged with drink driving in Sydney.

Warner allegedly blew twice the legal alcohol limit during a roadside breath test in Maroubra.

He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station after a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.

Warner is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on May 7, 2026.

Former Australian batter David Warner has been charged with drink driving, said media reports on Tuesday.

The former Australian cricketer reportedly blew twice the legal limit after undergoing a breath test on Sunday night in Maroubra, Sydney, said a report in news.com.au.

NSW Police said that Warner was stopped and parked before he reached for the testing. However, officers approached and subjected him to a breath test, which returned a positive result.

The statement further added that the 39-year-old was arrested and then taken to Maroubra Police Station after a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.

About 5:30 pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra," the police statement said.

Warner was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station

"A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park. Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver - a 39-year-old man - to roadside testing, which returned a positive result."

"He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104. The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for driving with a middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026," the statement added.

Australia's batting great Warner retired from international cricket on June 24, 2024, following Australia's exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The former Australian opener made his final international appearance against India in the Super 8 stage during the T20 World Cup 2024. This followed his earlier retirement from Test cricket in January 2024 and ODI cricket immediately after the 2023 ODI World Cup.