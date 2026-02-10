David Miller's experience key to South Africa's T20 World Cup success

Veteran David Miller believes his experience and calmness will be pivotal for South Africa as they pursue their first ICC T20 World Cup title, emphasizing the importance of guiding younger players and maintaining focus throughout the tournament.

IMAGE: South Africa will square off against New Zealand on February 14 in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points David Miller aims to bring experience and calmness to the South African squad for their T20 World Cup campaign.

Miller emphasises the importance of guiding younger players and fostering a comfortable team environment.

South Africa is focused on taking each game seriously, starting with their match against Afghanistan.

The Proteas are drawing confidence from their previous performances and focusing on executing their roles effectively.

Veteran South Africa batter David Miller believes he brings "experience and calmness" into the side as the Proteas look to win their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title.

The 36-year-old Miller is one of the most experienced players in the squad and knows the importance of passing on his knowledge to the younger lot.

"Experience, but I think calmness as well. I mean, I feel like, yeah, I feel like just put back wherever I can, you know," Miller said on the eve of their second Group D match against Afghanistan here on Tuesday.

"There's a couple new guys in the squad, when I say new, younger guys, so it's just about making sure that they feel as comfortable as they can and then on the field, bring my expertise, whatever I can for the team and then off the field make sure that the ship is going in the right direction wherever I can assist and contribute."

South Africa started their T20 World Cup campaign with 57-run win over Canada on Sunday.

After Afghanistan, South Africa will square off against New Zealand on February 14 in Ahmedabad.

"Yeah, it's definitely a step up but look we came into this World Cup not wanting to take things for granted at all in any game, so by all means today was a great start and yeah. So the next two games are really, really big.

"We're going to just take one game at a time, which is Afghanistan. I think it's 11 o'clock start, which is a bit different. The guys are really focused and really prepped really well. As you said, we feel like we've got home conditions," he said.

"We've been here for a couple of days and we are here for another week. So really just to look after that and make sure that we can actually be nice and strategic and tactical about it. But the guys are all playing really, really good cricket, so I think it's going to be great games."

The left-handed batter said the Proteas have one goal in mind coming into the tournament -- stay calm and focussed and get the job done.

"Yeah, for sure. I think it is definitely calmness. I put it down to the squad's played a lot together for a number of years. So it's just having faith and trust in each other. It's not really necessarily trying to do too much out of the box. It's just making sure that you do your job and get it done properly.

"So I think that it comes with time - we've played a lot together and yeah, it kind of does feel calm guys are nice and focused as I said and we just take one game at a time and just make sure that build up from that 2024 final that we lost, just take a lot of confidence from that," he said.

Miller on Ahmedabad Wicket Conditions

Miller said personally he felt the Ahmedabad wicket is a bit tricky.

"Yeah I think generally it is a really nice wicket so there was a little lull there I think nature of it like if you lose a couple wickets or one or two wickets you generally kind of this take one or two overs or one over to just kind of reassess and whatever and then go from there."

"So it was really nice to bat with (Tristan Stubbs) Stubbo at the back end. We were in there for a couple of overs and I actually personally found it a bit tough to strike the ball. I felt like just a bit out of rhythm and whatever," he said.

Miller's Fitness and Mindset

Miller is coming into the tournament on the back of an adductor muscle strain (groin injury) sustained during the SA20, but he feels he is at his best shape.

"Yeah, definitely it does add obviously we it was frustrating, you know finish there being so close but definitely, I mean we've got - like I said we've had a team now for a number of years and it's great to play with the guys."

"There's a real sense of belief and confidence and calmness. So it's great to be a part of a squad like that. I just want to represent my country as best as I can."

"I've been working really hard, been frustrated but learnt a lot over the last couple months and hopefully get it right," he said.