David Miller receives medical clearance to feature in T20 World Cup

IMAGE: David Miller, who recovered from an adductor muscle injury, has been medically cleared for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa's senior batter David Miller on Saturday received medical clearance to join the national squad for the T20 World Cup beginning on February 7.

Miller, who had suffered a muscle strain during SA20 tournament, will depart with the South African squad on Sunday for Mumbai, Cricket South Africa said.

"Proteas Men's batter David Miller has been medically cleared for next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka," CSA said in a social media post.

"Miller successfully underwent a fitness test this week following an adductor muscle strain sustained while playing for Paarl Royals during the SA20."

"He will join the squad on Sunday when they depart for Mumbai from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg," CSA added.

Last edition's runner-up South Africa are placed in Group D along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa will take on India in a warm-up match at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on February 4 before facing Canada in their tournament opener in Ahmedabad on February 9.