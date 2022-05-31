News
David Miller gives his career a boost through IPL 2022

David Miller gives his career a boost through IPL 2022

May 31, 2022 18:10 IST
David Miller

IMAGE: David Miller said the hardwork he had put in at the nets paid rich dividends. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is open to talking with David Miller about batting higher up the order in Twenty20s as the team prepares for a five-match tour of India starting in June.

Miller has failed to impress for South Africa in white ball cricket in the last few years, but had an outstanding Indian Premier League season with champions Gujarat Titans in a stunning reversal of form.

 

He batted mostly at number five, as opposed to his usual six with South Africa, where he scored 481 with the best average in the competition of 68.71 at a strike rate of 143.

"He has performed exceedingly well in IPL. Whatever feelings of insecurity he had are gone now," Bavuma told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will have a conversation. He is an important member of the team. If he feels he can add more value higher up the order, it is a conversation to have."

South Africa will want to settle their batting order in this series with the T20 World Cup in Australia to follow in October.

"The important thing is to prepare for the World Cup," Bavuma says. "The guys need to be in a competitive space. And the India series will be an important part of the competitive process, even if the conditions will be different in Australia."

Bavuma added that as much they want to win the series, there will be an element of rotation to manage the burden.

"We haven’t got together as a team but the rest of the (non-IPL players) have had good sessions. We will arrive a bit early to get familiarised.

"With multiple formats (this season), it will be important to manage the workload, especially the bowlers."

The series gets under way in Delhi on June 9 and finishes in Bangaluru 10 days later.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

