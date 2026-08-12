David Miller eyes fairytale ODI World Cup farewell

South African cricket star David Miller is setting his sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup, hoping to clinch the prestigious trophy on home ground and cap off his illustrious career with a major triumph.

IMAGE: David Miller sets his sights on winning the 2027 ODI World Cup at home. Photograph: David Miller/Instagram

Key Points David Miller aims to win the 2027 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, to conclude his career on a high.

The veteran batter desires to be part of the World Cup squad and contribute significantly on home soil.

Miller takes pride in his role as a middle-order finisher, a skill he has honed throughout his extensive career.

His most memorable innings include an unbeaten 101 for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2013 and a century against Australia in Durban.

Winning the IPL title with Gujarat Titans in their debut season stands out as his favourite IPL moment.

South African batting stalwart David Miller wants to end his career on a high by winning next year's ODI World Cup, calling it a "goal" he hopes to achieve in front of the home fans.

The tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November next year and will feature a revamped format comprising a preliminary stage, group stage, Super 7 and knockout rounds.

Miller, 37, who has featured in several domestic franchise leagues, including the IPL, also said he takes pride in his role as a middle-order batter who comes in to finish games.

Miller's World Cup Ambition

"Yeah, I am really looking forward to it (2027 World Cup). For me, it's a goal that I want to achieve. I would love to finish off late in my career with a trophy," Miller, a white-ball specialist who has amassed more than 4,600 runs in 178 ODIs, told JioStar.

"So, for me, it's a goal that I would love to be a part of that World Cup team. It's something that is never guaranteed, and I'll definitely, from now until then, be focused on aiming to make that team and to contribute the best I can. "Obviously, it will be very special, being at home in front of our fans, and in a place that I've played for so many years. So, it would be fantastic to be a part of that team," he added.

Mastering The Finisher's Role

Miller said batting in the middle order and staying until the end to finish games required a certain mastery, something he has relished throughout his career.

"Probably the fact that I've made a career by batting in the middle order and finishing games, that would be something I'm most proud of. It's something that takes a long time to kind of conquer and master. "I'm still learning all the time, but at least I've had a long career in that department, and I've really enjoyed going about chasing innings, especially," said the left-hand batter who has also played 140 T20Is.

Memorable Innings And IPL Triumph

Miller picked his unbeaten 101 for Kings XI Punjab against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 IPL as his favourite knock.

"I think the 101 that I scored against RCB, the fact that it was a chase, chasing down a score and scoring a hundred, my first hundred in the IPL, my first T20 hundred, was a knock that felt the most rewarding," Miller said of his match-winning knock.

"I think there was a lot at stake there, and it kind of set my career up if I look back at it now. Then there was another knock that I'll always remember as well, the one in Durban against Australia. We chased down a score there as well and I scored a hundred, 118 not out or something. So, those two knocks under pressure, scoring hundreds, they'll always kind of stand out," he added.

On his favourite IPL moment, Miller said winning the title with Gujarat Titans in their debut season stood out above all others.

"My favourite moment in the IPL... there have been many, but we obviously play to win, so definitely winning the IPL for Gujarat Titans would be that."