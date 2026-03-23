Rajasthan Royals sign Dasun Shanaka as Sam Curran's replacement for IPL 2026

Sri Lankan T20I skipper Dasun Shanaka is set to join the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran in IPL 2026, bringing valuable all-round experience to the team.

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka, who had gone unsold in IPL 2026 auction, will join Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 2 crore. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dasun Shanaka replaces injured Sam Curran in Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026 at a price of INR 2 crore.

Shanaka brings extensive international experience to the Rajasthan Royals, having played in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Rajasthan Royals coach Kumar Sangakkara highlights Shanaka's value as a finisher and quality all-rounder.

Shanaka's move to RR follows a trend of international players leaving the Pakistan Super League for IPL opportunities.

Rajasthan Royals will commence their IPL 2026 campaign with a home match against Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

Sri Lanka T20I skipper Dasun Shanaka was on Monday confirmed as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran in the Rajasthan Royals camp for IPL 2026.

Shanaka will join Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million).

"Dasun Shanaka will join RR for Rs 2 crore as a replacement for Curran. Shanaka has represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is and has over 3350 international runs and 86 wickets in international cricket against his name," an IPL release said.

The 34-year-old Dasun Shanaka had appeared in the IPL for Gujarat Titans in 2023, playing three matches.

A consistent performer for Sri Lanka

"We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam's calibre so close to the start of the season," RR head coach and team director Kumar Sangakkara said in a statement.

"Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side," he added.

"Dasun Shanaka brings vast experience and composure to the Royals' lower-middle order, having been a consistent performer for Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals," the franchise said.

Second international player to ditch PSL

Shanaka's move to RR makes him the second international player after Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, who joined Kolkata Knight Riders, to leave the PSL for a stint in the IPL.

After going unsold in the IPL auction, Shanaka was roped in by PSL team Lahore Qalandars.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2026 with a home game in Guwahati against Chennai Super Kings on March 30.