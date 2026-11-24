New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is anticipating a more dynamic contest between bat and ball at Hagley Oval for the second Test against India, expecting the pitch to offer significantly more bounce compared to the slow surface at Basin Reserve.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell expects more bounce at Hagley Oval after the Basin Reserve pitch produced a drawn first Test, with New Zealand preparing for a different challenge against India in Christchurch. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Daryl Mitchell anticipates a more balanced contest between bat and ball at Hagley Oval, with the pitch expected to offer more bounce.

The Basin Reserve pitch in the first Test became unexpectedly slow and low, despite an initial green covering.

Mitchell, who scored an unbeaten 49 in the first Test, is pleased to return to his home ground, Hagley Oval, for the series decider.

Familiarity with the Christchurch venue is expected to benefit the New Zealand players.

Both teams will take positives from the drawn first Test, with New Zealand's bowlers having had time to recover.

After a stalemate at the Basin Reserve, where only 24 wickets fell and the pitch gradually became slower and lower, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is expecting a better contest between bat and ball at the Hagley Oval, with the surface likely to offer more bounce in the second Test against India.

Mitchell, who scored an unbeaten 49 to help New Zealand save the first Test, said the Basin Reserve surface had not behaved quite as expected, particularly after starting with a generous covering of grass. "I think the nature of the base and surface at Basin Reserve is such that it usually looks pretty green at the start. We probably didn't expect it to get that slow and low over the course of five days, but now we're here at Hagley and I'm sure there might be a bit of bounce in this one," Mitchell said.

Hagley Oval: A Familiar Ground

The second Test starts in Christchurch on Friday. Mitchell, who has played extensively at the Hagley Oval was particularly pleased to return to familiar surroundings for the series decider. "Yeah, it's cool to be home and to wake up in your own bed. The morning of Test matches is always nice, looking forward to it."

He also believes familiarity with the Christchurch venue will hold the New Zealand players in good stead. "A number of us have played a lot of cricket at Hagley Oval over the last decade or so, so we know what conditions to expect. It's a beautiful ground to play Test cricket at, and we're all looking forward to it," Mitchell said.

Team Morale and Recovery

The 34-year-old said the drawn Test had given both sides positives to take forward, although New Zealand's bowlers needed some recovery time after a demanding five days. "Both teams will take a lot of positives out of that Test match. For us, it's our first hit-out in Test cricket for a while. I know the bowlers were probably a bit sore a few days ago, but they've got a few days' rest now to get ready to go again. So, yeah, look, it's only going to help us going forward," he said.

Mitchell also credited the team's collective resolve for managing to bat out the final day and deny India a victory. "I think it's just the character of the group to keep fighting as much as we can and keep giving to that Black Cap. That's sort of what we pride ourselves on, and it's nice to show it again," he said.