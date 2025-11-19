Daryl Mitchell overtakes Rohit as World No 1 batter in ODIs

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell becomes only the second player from New Zealand to hold the top the ICC ranking for ODI batters. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has overtaken India opener Rohit Sharma as the World No 1 batter in the ICC men's ODI Batting Rankings.



Mitchell stroked a brilliant century (119) to help New Zealand register a seven-run victory against West Indies in the first ODI in Christchurch on Sunday.



Mitchell, who registered his seventh ODI hundred, becomes only the second player from New Zealand to hold the top the ICC ranking for ODI batters, joining Kiwi great Glenn Turner who previously held the spot back in 1979.



Fellow New Zealanders Martin Crowe, Andrew Jones, Roger Twose, Nathan Astle, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, and Ross Taylor all spent time inside the top five of the ODI batter rankings during their illustrious careers, but only Turner and now Mitchell have ever held the No.1 spot.



There were also big gains for a host of Pakistan players following their ODI series against Sri Lanka, with Mohammad Rizwan (up five places to equal 22nd) and Fakhar Zaman (up five rungs to equal 26th) making eye-catching improvements on the list for ODI batters.



Pakistan registered an impressive 3-0 series sweep during the three-match series against their Asian rival, with spinner Abrar Ahmed (up 11 places to ninth) and pacer Haris Rauf (up five spots to 23rd)

the big winners on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers that are still led by Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan.India and South Africa in Kolkata climbed up the latest Test rankings after the first Test in Kolkata. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma jumped into the top five in the list for Test batters for the first time in his career following his match-winning knock of 55 not out in the second innings of the match.India counterpart Shubman Gill rises two spots to 11th on the rankings for Test batters despite picking up an injury during the same match, while Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto rises four places to equal 34th following his century in the first Test against Ireland in Sylhet.

Meanwhile Mahmudul Hasan Joy also benefitted from his second Test ton, making a jump up by 19 places to 74th spot.



India pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds on to his spot as the No.1 Test bowler after six wickets during the first Test at Eden Gardens, with teammates Kuldeep Yadav (up two spots to a career-best 13th) and Ravindra Jadeja (up four places to 15th) among the players to make some inroads.



South Africa duo Marco Jansen (up one spot to 11th) and Simon Harmer (up 20 places to 24th) also rise the list for Test bowlers following decent hauls against India, while Jansen gains one place to move to fifth on the latest rankings for Test all-rounders.