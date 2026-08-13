Historic! Mitchell Starc becomes most successful left-arm bowler in Test history

Mitchell Starc etched his name in Test cricket history by becoming the most successful left-handed bowler by picking up his 434th Test wicket.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc dismissed Bangladesh opener Shadnan Islam -- to register his 434th scalp in Test cricket. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mitchell Starc became the most successful left-handed bowler in Test history, surpassing Rangana Herath with his 434th wicket.

Australia was bowled out for 198 runs -- their lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh.

Hasan Mahmud recorded their best-ever figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia.

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc etched his name in the history of Test cricket, as he surpassed Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath to become the most successful left-handed bowler in Test history.

Starc achieved this milestone on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin on Thursday by dismissing Shadnan Islam -- to register his 434th scalp in Test cricket.

He went past Herath, who held the previous record for most wickets by a left-arm bowler with 433 wickets.

Australia's Batting Collapse

Coming to the match, Australia was skittled out for just 198 runs in their first innings after electing to bat first.

After a 45-run stand for the opening wicket between Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23), Australia could not really get going, despite a remarkable effort from Steve Smith (71 in 109 balls, with seven fours and a six).

Australia was skittled out for just 198 runs -- their lowest-ever score against Bangladesh.

Historic Day for Bangladesh Pacers

It was a historic day for Hasan Mahmud, who registered the best-ever figures by a Bangladesh bowler in Australia, while his team-mate Taskin Ahmed completed the landmark of 300 international wickets.

Hasan's figures have outdone Rafique's (5/62 at Fatullah, 2006) for the best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Australia, condemning a struggling line-up facing so many questions to their lowest Test score against Bangladesh since 217 at Mirpur back in 2017.

In 15 Tests, Hasan now has three five-wicket hauls -- the second-most by a Bangladesh pacer in Tests, with only Shahadat Hossain (four in 38 Tests) at the top.

With five-wicket hauls in India, Pakistan and now against Australia, Hasan has made a name for himself as a force to be reckoned with in away conditions.

Taskin Ahmed's Milestone

Australia just could not keep going after a 45-run stand between Travis Head (22) and Jake Weatherald (23) for the first wicket, sinking to 74/4. Steve Smith (71 in 109 balls, with seven fours and a six) did try persisting with the middle-order/lower-order, but to no avail as Hasan continued his storm.

Taskin also became the sixth bowler to reach 300 international wickets in Bangladesh cricketing history, with a spell of 2/55. Now he has exactly 300 wickets in 204 matches, with 13 four-wicket hauls, three five-fors and an average of above 28.

Shakib-Al Hasan (712), Mashrafe Mortaza (389), Mustafizur Rahman (384), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (369) and Taijul Islam (302) stand above Taskin in Bangladesh's all-time bowling charts.