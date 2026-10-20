Daren Sammy Says West Indies' Swagger Is Back

West Indies coach Daren Sammy hails his team's progress after a 2-2 T20I series draw against India, while admitting rain denied them a chance at a historic win.



IMAGE: Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul was instrumental in West Indies' 24-run victory over India in the fourth T20I on Wednesday, October 14. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes the team's 'swagger is back' after drawing the T20I series 2-2 against India.

Sammy praised the team's intent, enjoyment, and willingness to win, which he feels started during the World Cup preparations.

The coach emphasised his role in creating a winning environment and maintaining belief despite setbacks, ignoring external 'noise'.

Spinners Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie were lauded for their crucial role in restricting India, particularly their dot ball percentage.

Despite the series draw, Sammy views it as a 'massive step' forward for the West Indies, hoping to build on this momentum.

Led by captain Shai Hope, the West Indies displayed a blend of resilience and power-hitting to hold the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions India to a 2-2 series draw on Saturday. Head coach Daren Sammy saw a fresh wave of confidence lashing this West Indies outfit.

Return of the 'Swagger'

"Look, we all know what it takes to play for the West Indies -- the challenges. To play a team that has been so good for so long, especially in that format, it is a wonderful thing. All the guys in the dressing room, they've gone out there and played with intent. "I think what was good to see was the swagger is back, the confidence is back. It started during the workup and you could see guys enjoying it and there was a willingness to win. And that's where it starts. The belief that we belong where we are and to have the performances that says we belong there."

As a coach, Sammy said, his job was to create the right kind of dressing room environment, equally during wins and setbacks. "For me as a coach, it's trying to create that environment, that winning mindset. The belief in players and sometimes you take two steps forward but because of the nature of the sport, certain things might happen and you might think you take three or four steps backwards. "But to continue working and continue taking steps in the right direction. That's what I'm about. I know there's a lot of noise but I have very small ears so I don't really hear. That's how I go about doing it," he said.

Spinners' Crucial Role

"It started during the World Cup and you could see guys enjoying, and there was a willingness to win. That's where it starts, the belief that we belong where we are, and to have the performances that say you belong there. Hopefully, right now it's just been consistent, back," Sammy added.

Sammy then thanked his two spinners -- Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie -- for helping the side push a higher-grade team like India to the wall in the T20I series.

"I think it's just the mindset, not bowling too many boundary balls. I think that's the key here on good wickets. I'm not too sure about the stats but I'm pretty sure they had the most dots in the series. "Roston -- really proud of how he bowled throughout this series. Especially in that game (Hyderabad), I think he was the difference between us chasing 250 and 270. Motie was also excellent."

Looking Ahead

However, Sammy did not hide his disappointment to see rain robbing his side a chance to win the T20I series.

"Obviously, we wanted to win because it's something we've not done forever in India. I can't recall when we beat India (in India) in a series last time. It would have been nice. But I think the cup is still in our favour because we won the home leg the last time 3-2. It's a true reflection of how the teams have played.

"I'm pretty sure when the series started, we probably didn't have a chance. That was just the opinion of others. We don't ever take for granted where we are as a team, the challenges that we face. We just look to make little strides. I think after this series, we've taken a massive step. Hopefully, that type of energy could help us finish the year on a positive note," he added.

The West Indies’ wait for a bilateral series win in India since 2002 continues after the final T20I was abandoned following just 46 balls of India’s innings in Bengaluru on Saturday. Shai Hope was the leading run-scorer across both sides, amassing 261 runs in four innings at an average of 130.5 to claim the Player of the Series award. Keemo Paul led the bowling charts, finishing with eight wickets in three matches.