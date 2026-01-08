HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Damien Martyn discharged from hospital; recovering at home

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 08, 2026 12:03 IST

'Not that long ago he was in an induced coma but now he's at home and recovering.'

Damien Martyn

IMAGE: Damien Martyn, 54, was admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital on December 27 after falling seriously ill and was placed in an induced coma. Photograph: Damien Martyn/Instagram

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has revealed that Damien Martyn has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well at home.

Martyn, 54, was admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital on December 27 after falling seriously ill and was placed in an induced coma.  

He woke up from the coma after being hospitalised for over a week and was recovering well in the hospital.

Gilchrist said Martyn has made an 'amazing recovery' but still has a long journey to go.

"A quick update on Damien Martyn. He's home. He's out of hospital and has made an amazing recovery. He still has a bit of a journey to go and has a bit to work through but fortunately, he's been allowed to go home and complete that recovery," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"He just wanted to pass on to the cricketing world thank you so much for the love, care and support and interest in his well being. That is wonderful news. Not that long ago he was in an induced coma but now he's at home and recovering."

 

Martyn represented Australia in 67 Tests, 208 One Day Internationals and four T20 Internationals between 1992 and 2006. He remains widely regarded as one of the greatest finishers in ODI cricket.

