Curran open to fill Stokes void in England squad

Sam Curran says he would welcome the opportunity to replace retired Ben Stokes in England's Test side as the all-rounder eyes a return to red-ball cricket after nearly four years away.

IMAGE: England's bowling all-rounder Sam Curran. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points Sam Curran says he would welcome the chance to replace retired Ben Stokes as England's seam-bowling all-rounder.

Curran says his focus remains on performing well whenever selected for England.

The 28-year-old has not played Test cricket since the 2021 home series against India.

He is currently part of England's T20I and ODI squads for the white-ball series against India.

Sam Curran said that he would welcome the chance to fill the gap left by Ben Stokes as England search for seam-bowling all-rounder options following the Test captain's retirement.

When asked whether he would welcome the opportunity, Curran told BBC Sport on Friday, "Yeah, of course.

"But it's one of those things where I just want to try to perform my best and whenever the time comes they decide whoever is going to replace Stokesy - playing for England is amazing and I'm a competitive guy.

"When I've got a ball or bat in my hand I just try to do my best, so we'll see what happens."

Curran has not played Test cricket since England's home series against India in August 2021, and has since featured exclusively in white-ball formats.

The 28-year-old is part of England's ongoing five-match Twenty20 series against India and has also been named in the squad for the three-match one-day international series later this month.

England face India in the second T20I at Old Trafford on Saturday.