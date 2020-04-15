Curran brothers Tom, Sam keen to face-off in IPL

April 15, 2020 12:26 IST

IMAGE: England's Tom Curran and Sam Curran have played three one-day internationals and four Twenty20s together. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Tom Curran/Twitter

England quick Tom Curran and his all-rounder brother Sam were expecting to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this month but the Twenty20 competition is set to be postponed indefinitely after India extended a lockdown until at least May 3.

Sam was keen to play under former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, while Tom was looking forward to joining England team mates Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals.

"There has been some talk about the IPL in terms of scheduling later in the year, but no-one knows," said Sam.

"It might happen this year; it might be cancelled.

"Hopefully I will play against Tom, hit him everywhere and then hit his stumps."

For both, the dream is to play Test cricket together having experienced it in limited-overs cricket.

Tom played both his Test matches during the 2017-18 Ashes tour but is more regular in one-dayers and was also part of last year's World Cup winning squad.

Sam has played 17 Tests since his debut against Pakistan in June 2018.

"I've only played a couple of Test matches, but I've definitely got huge Test ambitions still," Tom said in a video chat jointly with his brother.

"Now it's about getting that balance between the two, developing my skills and waiting for my chance.

"It would be amazing to play a Test with Sam. That's definitely a huge ambition of ours."

They have played three one-day internationals and four Twenty20s together.

Adam and Ben Hollioake were the last brothers to play in the same England Test side in 1997.

"At the minute, I'm playing in the Tests and he's playing in the one-dayers but the dream is to be all three formats of the game for England together," Sam said.

"We have played a couple of games in the one-day format together. To play for England in general is obviously a great privilege, but playing with your brother makes it an extra special feeling."

Tom admits that an enforced break from cricket due to the coronavirus outbreak has indeed come as a shock to the system. However, he also admitted that he is utilising the time to refresh mentally.

"It is strange, to be honest. I think we play so much now, you're just used to rolling on from one thing to the next. Sport is a big part of our lives but in the grand scheme of things it is not the end of the world for us compared to some of the other things going on around the world," ESPNCricinfo quoted Tom Curran as saying.

"For the last four or five years, it has been cricket non-stop, all the year-round. I think for everyone to be stuck indoors and not playing is a shock to the system, everyone is missing it. It is a shock to all of us, players, people involved in the sport, fans, and lovers of the sport. It is a shock to the system but what we are going through is nothing in the grand scheme of things," he added.

Tom also admitted that the chances of getting a break like this are very less so each player needs to utilise it properly.

"I'm using it as a time to get refreshed mentally. It is a terrible time of course, but we seldom get a break like this in what would be the middle of our summer. We are trying to stay positive so that when we do come back we're in a good position to kick on mentally and physically for the years to come," Tom said.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had also announced measures to protect jobs, including salary cuts "ranging between 25 percent to 10 percent".

Earlier, the board decided to suspend all professional cricket till May 28 due to COVID-19.

The UK has so far recorded 12,107 deaths as a result of the coronavirus.