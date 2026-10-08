Cummins urges Australia to embrace Test 'grind' against South Africa

Pat Cummins says Australia must learn to grind out Test results as they prepare for a tricky South Africa challenge at Kingsmead.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins during a Australia nets session at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday. Photograph: Aus Men Cricket/Instagram

Key Points Pat Cummins stressed Australia needs to improve its ability to 'grind out results' in Test cricket, rather than solely depending on individual standout performances.

The Australian captain highlighted that recent Test matches, particularly in Australia, have been fast-paced, with success often coming from 'big moments' like centuries or top-order collapses.

Cummins noted that the team needs to adapt to fluctuating conditions, especially ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, known for its tricky wicket.

Australia delayed announcing their team for the series opener, with selectors still assessing the best batting line-up given the absence of Cam Green and Josh Inglis.

The team is focused on determining the optimal combinations from their full squad to match whatever tempo and conditions the game presents.

Australia must become better at grinding out results in Test cricket rather than relying on strong individual performances, captain Pat Cummins said on Thursday ahead of the series opener against South Africa. The first Test begins at Kingsmead on Friday and conditions are expected to fluctuate on what is often described as a tricky wicket, and Australia have to be ready to handle any ebb and flow, he told a press conference.

Embracing the 'Grind' in Test Matches

"For the batsmen and for the bowling group as well, getting into that grind is important. We haven't played too many of those kinds of Test matches in the last few years, particularly in Australia," he said. "They've been quite fast-paced. A lot of our success has come off big moments, be it a Travis Head century or Starcy (fast bowler Mitchell Starc) running through the top order, but I think we've got to get a little bit better, and we can get a bit better getting into the grind.

"It might not be the glamorous stuff, but it's that grinding out of sessions, not these whirlwind innings at times. Whatever tempo gets thrown at us or what the game needs, we must make sure we match that," he added.

Adapting to Varied Conditions

IMAGE: Controversial Steve Smith will be vital to Australia's chances at a series win. Photograph: Aus Men Cricket/Instagram

Australia's last Test against Bangladesh in August was completed inside two days, as were two of the five Tests in the Ashes series against England, played in Australia between last November and January.

Australia delayed announcing their team, in contrast to South Africa, whose captain Temba Bavuma had earlier revealed their line-up.

"We don't know our team at this stage; the selectors will come down here and we'll just want to have one more look at the ground," Cummins explained.

Team Selection Challenges

"We're trying to work out what we think is the best batting line-up for these conditions. Obviously, Cam Green's out and Josh Inglis isn't here as well.

"So that's a couple of changes that we've got to match up. What are the conditions going to throw at us? We've got a full squad. Everyone brings something a little bit different and it's just trying to work out what we think the best combinations are," he added.