Cummins, Starc out! Australia unveil new T20 squad

IMAGE: Mitch Marsh captains both T20 and ODI squads. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Mitch Owen has been rewarded for his fine form in his first five Twenty20 internationals by being named in both of Australia's squads for short-format series against South Africa in the far north of the country next month.

The 23-year-old all-rounder, who has yet to play a one-day international, scored 125 runs and took two wickets as Australia swept West Indies in all five T20s in the Caribbean this month.

Mitch Marsh captains both T20 and ODI squads in the absence of regular 50-overs skipper Pat Cummins, who will sit out the series with fellow quick Mitch Starc.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood and batter Travis Head return to both squads as Australia continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have both retired from ODIs but the latter was named in the T20 squad, which will face South Africa in two matches in Darwin and another in Cairns.

"As we build towards the T20 World Cup the flexibility and depth shown in the West Indies, outside of the obvious results, has been a huge positive," said chief selector George Bailey.

"The flexibility within the batting order and ability of bowlers to bowl in different stages of the innings were particularly pleasing to see."

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey and top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne were included in the ODI squad only, along with fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris.

The ODI series takes place after the completion of the T20s, kicking off in Cairns with the last two matches at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

T20 Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa