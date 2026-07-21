Cummins, Hazlewood return as Australia name Test squad

Australia has unveiled a formidable 13-man squad for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh, marking the highly anticipated return of captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, as they aim to strengthen their World Test Championship position.

IMAGE: Captain Pat Cummins and fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Australia's 13-man squad for the Bangladesh Test series includes the return of key players Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon from injury.

The series, comprising two Tests in Darwin and Mackay, is crucial for Australia's position in the World Test Championship standings.

Competition for fast bowling spots is high, with Scott Boland's strong Ashes performance challenging Hazlewood's return.

Jake Weatherald and Cameron Green have retained their places in the squad despite recent struggles, indicating selectors' faith.

The squad aims to consolidate Australia's top spot in the World Test Championship ahead of a challenging tour of South Africa.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon have returned from injury to be included in a 13-man squad for next month's two-Test home series against Bangladesh.

The trio were named on Tuesday for matches in Darwin (Aug. 13-17) and Mackay (Aug. 22-26), which form part of the World Test Championship cycle, after playing only three Tests between them during the Ashes in the last home summer.

Australia's "big four" of Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Lyon have not bowled together since the West Indies tour a year ago due to various injuries but chief selector George Bailey said it was too early to confirm whether they would all turn out against Bangladesh, despite being fit.

"We won't be locking in an 11 this far out," Bailey told reporters in a video call on Tuesday.

"We do know that across this two-Test series, the depth is there."

Key Player Returns and Squad Depth

With 295 Test wickets at an average of 24.21, 35-year-old Hazlewood has been one of Australia's most devastating bowlers but injuries have limited his output in recent years, including forcing him to miss the entire Ashes series with hamstring and Achilles problems.

In his absence, 37-year-old seamer Scott Boland took 20 wickets in an excellent series in the 4-1 defeat of England, and Bailey was frank about the competition Hazlewood faces from the Victoria quick.

"Scotty would never say it, but yeah, I think he's mounting a strong case that when you use the words of big three (fast bowlers), that he could be one of those," said Bailey.

Hazlewood's recall means no place for Michael Neser despite the paceman's fine Ashes campaign.

Fast Bowling Competition Intensifies

The squad is the first following opener Usman Khawaja's retirement, potentially creating opportunity at the top of the order.

South Australia opener Jake Weatherald has been retained despite struggling during his debut Test series in the Ashes when he averaged 22.33 across the five matches.

The pocket-sized lefthander has yet to convince but Bailey said selectors saw positives in the opening combination with Travis Head during the Ashes.

"Hopefully we do see some growth out of that (Ashes) and some understanding of what it takes for success at Test level," he said.

Cameron Green has also held onto his spot after a disappointing Ashes with bat and ball, and is one of two all-rounders in the squad with Beau Webster.

Josh Inglis was retained as a potential middle order batting option.

Batting Line-up Changes and Retentions

Australia sit top of the World Test Championship table midway through the cycle and will look to cement their place with a series win over fourth-placed Bangladesh ahead of a tough tour of South Africa in October.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.