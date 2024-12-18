Cummins disappointed with rain-ruined Test

IMAGE: Pat Cummins highlighted the positives that his team could take from the match. Photograph: Kind Courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Australian captain Pat Cummins expressed disappointment over the rain interruptions that prevented a decisive result. The series is now tied 1-1, setting the stage for a thrilling Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"Would be better to be 2-1, lot of rain, nothing we can do about it. We set a huge total and felt like we were right ahead of the game throughout," said Cummins.

Australia also suffered a heartbreak with pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the entire series with a calf strain.

"Poor Josh, one of those things, few rain breaks probably helped, Starc and I were able to push through."

"Day 5 here can be up and down, there wasn't much cricket played on it, felt challenging when the ball was new and hard."

Cummins also highlighted the positives that his team could take from the match.

"(Steve) Smith and Head's innings' were fantastic, Alex Carey too... (Nathan) Lyon looked really good, Starc got wickets, just about ticked off every box."

On the Boxing Day Test, Cummins said: "That will be amazing, one of those things here in Australia that you wake up and can't wait for."