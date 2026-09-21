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Cummins and Starc back in Australia ODI squad for South Africa series, Edwards eyes debut

September 21, 2026 21:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Australia have strengthened their ODI squad for South Africa with returns for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, while Jack Edwards could debut amid Cameron Green’s shoulder concern.

Starc-Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc last played together in an ODI during the home series match in Adelaide against Pakistan in November 2024. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Australia have added Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to their squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa after sitting out the Zimbabwe tour.
  • Jack Edwards has joined the squad from the Australia A tour of India and could make his ODI debut in Durban on Thursday.
  • Billy Stanlake will undergo scans for a side strain, while Spencer Johnson has been released, with Cameron Green’s shoulder issue adding to Australia’s selection concerns. 

Australia’s bowling attack for their three one-day internationals against South Africa has been considerably strengthened with captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc joining the squad along with all-rounder Jack Edwards, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Cummins and Starc sat out the 3-0 series win in Zimbabwe over the last week but will play in the series in South Africa, which starts in Durban on Thursday.

      • Zaheer Khan named CSK head coach for IPL 2027

Edwards in Line for ODI Debut

Edwards, 26, is in line to make his ODI debut after diverting from the Australia A tour of India, while fast bowlers Billy Stanlake and Spencer Johnson return home after competing in Zimbabwe.

 

Stanlake suffered a side strain and will have medical scans on his return to Australia. Johnson was deemed surplus to requirements after playing two of the three matches in Harare.

Edwards has played a single Twenty20 international against Pakistan in January and offers cover with Cameron Green struggling with a sore shoulder, which caused him to sit out the three fixtures in Zimbabwe.

Source: REUTERS
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