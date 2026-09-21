Cummins and Starc back in Australia ODI squad for South Africa series, Edwards eyes debut

Australia have strengthened their ODI squad for South Africa with returns for Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, while Jack Edwards could debut amid Cameron Green’s shoulder concern.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc last played together in an ODI during the home series match in Adelaide against Pakistan in November 2024. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Australia have added Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to their squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa after sitting out the Zimbabwe tour.

Jack Edwards has joined the squad from the Australia A tour of India and could make his ODI debut in Durban on Thursday.

Billy Stanlake will undergo scans for a side strain, while Spencer Johnson has been released, with Cameron Green’s shoulder issue adding to Australia’s selection concerns.

Australia’s bowling attack for their three one-day internationals against South Africa has been considerably strengthened with captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc joining the squad along with all-rounder Jack Edwards, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Cummins and Starc sat out the 3-0 series win in Zimbabwe over the last week but will play in the series in South Africa, which starts in Durban on Thursday.

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Edwards in Line for ODI Debut

Edwards, 26, is in line to make his ODI debut after diverting from the Australia A tour of India, while fast bowlers Billy Stanlake and Spencer Johnson return home after competing in Zimbabwe.

Stanlake suffered a side strain and will have medical scans on his return to Australia. Johnson was deemed surplus to requirements after playing two of the three matches in Harare.

Edwards has played a single Twenty20 international against Pakistan in January and offers cover with Cameron Green struggling with a sore shoulder, which caused him to sit out the three fixtures in Zimbabwe.