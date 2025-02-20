CT: South Africa face tricky opener against Afghanistan

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, South Africa have won only four of the 14 ODIs they played.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's biggest strength is their spin attack in which the wily Rashid Khan holds the key. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Debutants Afghanistan will aim to continue their impressive rise in white-ball cricket, while South Africa will once again attempt to shed the 'chokers' tag when the two sides kick-off their Champions Trophy campaign in Karachi on Friday.

The inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998, which was called the Knockout Trophy at that time, remains the only ICC men's senior title South Africa have secured despite having produced some of the world's greatest cricketers, especially in the limited-overs’ format.

The Proteas boast of a well-balanced squad, with a formidable batting line-up.

While skipper Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram will anchor the top order, the big-hitting trio of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs are well-equipped to provide the final flourish.

South Africa's biggest challenge heading into the tournament is their depleted bowling attack, with key pacers Anrich Nortje, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee ruled out due to injuries.

Known for his pace, aggression, and the knack of striking at crucial moments, Kagiso Rabada will be the Proteas' key weapon in the powerplay and death overs.

Marco Jansen, too, is expected to step up significantly. His ability to build pressure and deliver impactful spells will be crucial.

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi will be looking to rediscover his rhythm and confidence after a below-par showing in the recent tri-series.

In the spin department, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will have vital roles.

Since the 2023 ODI World Cup, South Africa have won only four of the 14 ODIs they played. They enter the tournament on the back of a six-match losing streak.

But one cannot overlook the fact that they were not able to field a full strength team in any of these games due to multiple reasons.

Clubbed alongside an off-colour England, injury-plagued Australia and Afghanistan, South Africa have a good chance of advancing to the knock-out stage.

However, the Afghans could prove to be the proverbial banana peel.

The war-torn nation has emerged as strong contenders to make the semi-finals.

Their impressive performances in recent ICC events include dominant wins over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup and reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year.

They have proved more than once that they are no longer underdogs but a force to be reckoned with.

The Afghans have won four of their five bilateral series since the ODI World Cup, including one against South Africa in the UAE.

Their biggest strength expectedly remains their spin attack comprising the redoubtable Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and left-armers Noor Ahmad and Nangeyalia Kharote.

They will play all three group matches in Pakistan where spin will be a decisive factor.

Pacer Azmatullah Omarzai was a key figure in Afghanistan's ODI success, with his ability to swing the new ball providing them the powerplay edge.

Fazalhaq Farooqi will be another crucial weapon; he has the ability to provide early breakthroughs and effective variations at the death.

In the batting department, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran will once again be expected to provide a solid start.

Their weakness, however, lies in their middle order, which has often struggled to maintain momentum. This inconsistency has been a concern, and addressing it will be crucial for their success in the tournament.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.

Match starts: 2:30 pm IST.