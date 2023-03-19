News
CSK sign S Africa's Magala as Jamieson's replacement

Source: PTI
March 19, 2023 23:14 IST
Sisanda Malaga

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday announced the signing of South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the upcoming Indian Premier League season beginning March 31.

Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by CSK for Rs 1 crore.

 

His replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game.

"Though he has played just 4 T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation of being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh," the IPL said in a statement. PTI PDS AM PDS

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
