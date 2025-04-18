HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CSK sign Dewald Brevis to replace injured Gurjapneet

CSK sign Dewald Brevis to replace injured Gurjapneet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
April 18, 2025 18:07 IST

Brevis

IMAGE: Brevis will join CSK for Rs 2.2 crore (Rs 20.2 million). Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday announced the signing of South Africa all-rounder Dewald Brevis, one of the most exciting young cricketers in the world, for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He will replace the injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh.

Brevis, who has played two T20 Internationals after making debut in 2023, has made a name in franchise tournaments around the world, including playing in the IPL, CPL, MLC and SA20.

He was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 291 at a strike rate of 184.17 in the 2025 SA20, helping MI Cape Town win their first title.

"Chennai Super Kings have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025," the IPL said in a media statement.

The 21-year-old Brevis was previously part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2022 and 2024, and played 10 matches.

 

He has played 81 T20s and scored 1787 runs with a highest of 162.

He is often referred to as 'Baby AB' for the similarity of his looks and playing style with the legendary AB de Villiers.

Brevis will join CSK for Rs 2.2 crore (Rs 20.2 million). 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
CSK sign 17-YO Ayush as Gaikwad's replacement
Why CSK benched Ashwin for LSG outing...
Angry Kids Troll Dhoni After CSK Losses
'CSK playing with very conservative approach'
Injured Gaikwad out of IPL, Dhoni to captain CSK
