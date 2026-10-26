CSK move on from Hussey after eight years as IPL 2027 revamp gathers pace

'Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King.'

IMAGE: Mike Hussey joined Chennai Super Kings as batting coach in 2018. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points Chennai Super Kings parted ways with batting coach Mike Hussey, who joined the coaching staff in 2018 after playing six seasons for the franchise.

Bowling coach Eric Simons, assistant coach Rajiv Kumar and fielding coach James Foster will also leave CSK ahead of IPL 2027, with Mohit Sharma replacing Simons.

The five-time champions finished fifth in 2024, 10th in 2025 and eighth in 2026 after winning the IPL title in 2023, prompting a major backroom overhaul.

Chennai Super Kings on Monday parted ways with their long-standing batting coach Mike Hussey, continuing the sweeping revamp of the backroom staff ahead of IPL 2027.

Hussey took over the CSK's batting coach role in 2018 after playing six seasons for the franchise.

"From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family," the CSK said in their social media handles, announcing the decision to move on from Hussey.

"Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years.

"Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King," the statement read.

• Rohit Sharma to Retire From IPL? Ashwin Draws Dhoni Parallel

Simons, Rajiv Kumar, Foster Also Exit Coaching Setup

The Super Kings also officially bid farewell to bowling coach Eric Simons, who has been replaced by former India pacer Mohit Sharma.

"An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team's success over the years.

"We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours."

Rajiv Kumar, team's assistant coach, and fielding coach James Foster too will not be a part of the backroom staff from IPL 2027.

The five-time champions were below par since winning the league in 2023, finishing 5th (2024), 10th (2025) and 8th (2026) in the subsequent years.

The disappointing run prompted the franchise to end its long association with head coach Stephen Fleming, who has moved on to take charge of England's Test team.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan has taken over from Fleming, and next year's IPL will be his first assignment with the Super Kings.