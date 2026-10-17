'CSK Lacked Training Culture Under Dhoni'

R Ashwin calls for a training and fitness overhaul at Chennai Super Kings, saying Zaheer Khan must help change the culture after two disappointing IPL seasons.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' talismanic captain M S Dhoni is known for his instinctive captaincy. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin has called for a 'cultural shift' in training and fitness at the Chennai Super Kings.

Ashwin noted that under M S Dhoni's captaincy, CSK never prioritised a strong training culture.

He believes new Coach Zaheer Khan, reportedly Dhoni's choice, will bring in a high-performance trainer and emphasise fitness.

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that M S Dhoni never emphasised on training and fitness at Chennai Super Kings.

Ashwin urged Coach Zaheer Khan to bring a 'cultural shift' at the franchise and has suggested bringing in a high-performance trainer.

CSK won five titles in the 17 seasons they have been part of the IPL, all of them coming under Dhoni's captaincy.

'Under Dhoni, over the last 18 years, CSK have never had a training culture,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

'Dhoni is an instinctive captain. In Kohli's teams, fitness has been highly emphasised, and he has established a standard. But in CSK, under Dhoni, training has never been emphasised. Before, the tournament used to be six weeks. But now it's a longer tournament, and most players play through the year,' Ashwin pointed out.

Zaheer Khan's Potential Impact

'So training is incredibly important. That cultural shift has to happen in CSK. I feel Zaheer will emphasise this because he knows this very well. Under Zaheer, they'll definitely go for a high-performing trainer.'

Zaheer, who was reportedly Dhoni's choice for head coach, will work closely with Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and lead a relatively young team.

In IPL 2025, CSK finished 10th, while last season they finished 8th.