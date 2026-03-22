CSK Inducts Suresh Raina And Matthew Hayden Into First-Ever Hall Of Fame

Chennai Super Kings have honoured Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden by inducting them into the franchise's Hall of Fame, recognising their outstanding contributions to the team's IPL success and legacy.

IMAGE: Matthew Hayden is inducted into the Chennai Super Kings' Hall of Fame by CSK owner Rupa Gurunath. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings

Key Points Suresh Raina, a CSK legend and key player in multiple IPL victories, has been inducted into the Chennai Super Kings Hall of Fame.

Matthew Hayden, the former Australian opener and Orange Cap winner, is also inducted into the CSK Hall of Fame for his impactful contributions.

Raina holds the record for the most runs scored for CSK, solidifying his legacy as a Super Kings icon.

Hayden was instrumental in CSK's 2010 IPL victory and was the first Super King to win the Orange Cap.

Chennai Super Kings inducted former India all-rounder Suresh Raina and Australia batting great Matthew Hayden into the franchise's first-ever Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made during the team's fan event Roar'26 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Suresh Raina's CSK Legacy

IMAGE: CEO Kasi Viswanathan presents Suresh Raina with the CSK Hall of Fame Trophy. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings

Raina was part of the CSK franchise from the inception in 2008 till 2021. He was a part of four IPL winning CSK squads -- 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Fondly known as Chinna Thala among fans, he was also a member of CSK's Champions League T20-winning squads in 2010 and 2014, earning the Player of the Tournament award in the latter edition for scoring 234 runs.

He is also the highest run-getter for CSK with a tally of 5529 runs, including two centuries and 38 half-centuries.

Matthew Hayden's Impact

Australia's batting great Hayden was part of CSK from 2008 to 2010.

The 54-year-old Australian was a part of the 2010 IPL-winning CSK team and is the first CSK batter to win the Orange Cap award -- in IPL 2009 when he amassed 572 runs.

Hayden scored 1117 runs for the Super Kings, including eight half-centuries.

Several former CSK players, including Muttiah Muralitharan, Ambati Rayudu, Lakshmipathy Balaji, S Badrinath and Michael Hussey, were also present at CSK's Roar 26 event in Chennai on Sunday.