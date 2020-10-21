News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK's Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL with injury

CSK's Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL with injury

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 21, 2020 14:43 IST
Dwayne Bravo

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs.

 

The 37-year-old Bravo, an integral part of the CSK team for the last few years, couldn't bowl the final over against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match in Sharjah on October 17.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was forced to bowl left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who was hit for three sixes by Axar Patel to power Delhi Capitals to victory.

"Dwayne Bravo is ruled out of the IPL due to a groin injury," CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan said.

Bravo played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. However, he got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57.

CSK's campaign has already been derailed after seven losses from 10 games. They are currently currently lying at the bottom of the league table.

Chennai Super Kings were already hamstrung by absence of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom pulled out citing personal reasons.

The poor form of some of the senior players like skipper Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav has also hurt their cause.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
