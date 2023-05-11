Crucial to have a clear plan against Russell: Boult

IMAGE: KKR's Andre Russell has hit over 600 sixes in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Terming Andre Russell as a threat to the opposition, Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult said bowlers need to plan well against a batter of his caliber.

"Russell is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He has 600 plus sixes (603) in the format. He's a guy you need to be extremely clear about your plan," Trent Boult said ahead of their IPL match against KKR at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

"I have managed to get him out a couple of times. But you got to be very, very precise with how you bowl to him. He is a big player for KKR."

Trent Boult has got 10 wickets in eight matches in this IPL season.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult has 10 wickets from eight matches this season in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Asked about the standard and competition level of the IPL, Boult said: "No score is safe, we have seen some incredible chases, and 90 per cent of the games probably have come down to the last over. It's just high quality."

Rajasthan Royals are at the 5th spot in IPL league table with 10 points, having played 11 matches, they have won five and lost six. In their last five matches, they have lost four and won just one match. KKR are in the 6th position with 10 points. They have played 11 matches winning five and losing six.

Speaking on Rajasthan Royals' current form, the bowler said, "We have had some great games. I always believe it (T20) is a momentum game, it is time to flip that momentum."

"I would love to take more wickets. It is a tough format. I have enjoyed some success at the start of the tournament. I think, I have a lot to offer, I am taking every game as it comes," he added.