'Criticism unfair! Don't write off SA in WTC final: ABD

IMAGE: AB de Villiers says Australia may be favourites in the World Test Championship final, but he will not write South Africa. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

AB de Villiers feels the criticism that has come South Africa's way is unwarranted and they have rather done well to reach the WTC final despite experiencing "so many changes" in the last three to five years.

South Africa have qualified for the WTC final for the first time and will face favourites Australia at Lord's in June.

The Proteas did draw a two-match series against India at home but didn't play the other leading Test sides like Australia and England. Their board was severely criticised for sending a team full of rookies to New Zealand as the senior players had to be made available for the SA20 back home.

“The Proteas in the last few years have taken a little bit of unfair criticism, in my opinion. You've got to keep in mind all the changes that has happened in the last three to five years,” de Villiers told the media on the sidelines of the SA20 third season.

“A lot of experienced players retiring, a lot of coaching staff moving on. There's been a lot of changes, a lot of young faces, fresh faces coming in. Two new coaches, Shukri Conrad doing the Test team, Rob Walter with the white ball cricket.

“There's a lot of new things, and still they qualified for the T20 World Cup final, (and) that in the WTC final. It is actually incredible and I feel they deserve a lot more credit for achieving this,” he said.

De Villiers said the current Proteas side will need more time and travelling experience to attain the consistency which Graeme Smith's team enjoyed in the past.

“It's going to take a little bit of time in saying that to find that consistency that we've had maybe between 2008 to 2015, where we were consistently around one of the top teams in the world, and they will get there, it takes time,” he said.

“All teams have to go through those phases to find the experienced players again, to find the right mix of players. I was there in 2005, 2006 and 2007 where we were all over the place… very difficult, very inconsistent.

“It was very difficult to find our groove, and then in 2008 we started clicking. But we had to go through those hard times first,” he said.

De Villiers said while there's no doubt Australia are favourites for the WTC final, he would not write South Africa off.

“Proteas have done exceptionally well, it shows you they're playing a positive brand of cricket, they're going for results, I love that about them,” he said.

“With Temba Bavuma as captain taking a lot of criticism over the years, look at where he's now, taking the team to the WTC final over and above incredible cricketing nations like India, New Zealand (and) England.”

De Villiers said he would back Proteas to come good for their attitude on and off the field.

“They're up against Australia, at Lord's, (on) a moving wicket, against one of the best bowling attacks in the world, and a batting line-up that bats deep. But I will never write my team off.

"They're a bunch of fighters, and Temba Bavuma mentioned this in the press conference. He said, ‘I will take this team to war, because I know they're going to fight for each other'.”

De Villiers said South Africa should back the youngsters to the hilt.

“The most important thing is to stick with the team they've got now. With the 13, 14 (or) 15 players and build around that. That's what I had when I grew up. Graeme Smith backed me,” he said.

“I wasn't always consistent in the first few years, and he stuck with me and then finally, the team reaped the rewards from me becoming more consistent.

“There are quite a few other examples like that. Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn. The list goes on. (They) could easily have dropped those players because they were inconsistent early on,” he added.

‘Everyone is childishly excited about SA20’

De Villiers said everyone is “childishly excited” about SA20's third edition which has made a flying start.

“This tournament is all about the youngsters in my opinion. I love the fact that there's a platform for them to get exposure, to get great experience, (and) to play alongside some of the best players in the world.

“I'm in the fortunate position to be a commentator here. I get to spend a lot of time on the field before the start of the play. I speak to almost all the players, the coaches and everyone is childishly excited about this tournament," he added.