Cricket Buzz: Women captains to have voice at BCCI Conclave

May 08, 2019 15:30 IST

IMAGE: Having a full-fledged women's IPL tournament could be discussed at the BCCI Conclave. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

In a first, the Indian cricket board will be inviting all the state skippers of the women's teams at its 'Annual Domestic Captains and Coaches Conclave', making the event more inclusive.

The more-than-a-decade old conclave is conducted at the end of every domestic season. Captains and Coaches of various Ranji Trophy teams give their feedback to the BCCI administration about the season that goes by. However, the women cricketers were not made a part of it in the previous editions.

During the May 17 conclave in Mumbai, the captains and coaches of the women's state teams will be joining their male counterparts in giving assessment of the just-concluded domestic season.

"Yes, this is the first time that domestic women's team captains and the chief coaches have been invited to the conclave. Their feedback is very important and we would like to know what they thought about the last season," BCCI GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, who is also in charge of overall development of women's game, told PTI on Wednesday.

Karim, however, didn't wish to get into whether there will be discussions on how to broaden the talent pool in order to have a full-fledged women's IPL in near future.

"I would not like to comment on that but yes we need to get feedback from our women cricketers and coaches for the development of the game and how we can help to raise the quality of cricket at the domestic level," the former India wicketkeeper said.

It is expected that the likes of Jhulan Goswami (Bengal), Mithali Raj (Railways), Jemimah Rodrigues (Mumbai) along with other domestic captains will be attending the conference.

As far as the men's conclave goes, the notable aspect up for discussion will be the feedback provided by the captains and coaches of the North Eastern states who joined the first class system last season.

It is expected that sub-standard umpiring across all formats and age groups (men and women) is also likely to come up for discussion during the meeting.

In all, the 2018-19 season featured 2024 domestic matches (men and women) across age-groups with 6471 registered players (men and women) taking part.

This was close to 1000 matches more than last year.

Recalled Afghan quick Hassan to quit ODIs after World Cup

Recalled Afghanistan quick Hamid Hassan will quit one day cricket after a last hurrah at the World Cup in England and Wales, the 31-year-old has said.

The Afghan selectors sprang a surprise last month when they recalled the right-arm paceman, who played the last of his 32 ODIs against Ireland in July 2016, to share new ball duty with Dawlat Zadran.

"When a player goes through so many injury and recovery processes, there are more chances of getting injured again," Hassan said in an interview on the Afghan board's Facebook page.

"Every player has to retire one day... I think it is better to retire when a player is performing well and before he becomes a burden for the team.

"Therefore, I decided to step aside form ODI cricket and continue playing T20 cricket for a few more years."

Hassan, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2012, expressed his gratitude to the board and the team management for recalling him for the World Cup.

"I'd also like to tell fans that I have proven my fitness (to) earn my place, having worked hard for the last six months in various fitness and training camps.

"It's been a long gap... I hope I'll be able to perform well in the World Cup and repay the faith that fans and the board have shown in my ability."

Afghanistan will play ODIs against Scotland and Ireland before beginning their World Cup campaign on June 1 against holders Australia in Bristol.