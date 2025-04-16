Cricket venue for 2028 Los Angeles Games unveiled







IMAGE: Cricket made its only appearance in the Olympics at the Paris Games in 1900. Photograph: Carlin Stiehl/Reuters

Pomona, a city in South California, will host the cricket competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the ICC announced in Dubai on Tuesday.

The cricket event, which will feature six teams each in men's and women's categories, will be held at the Fairgrounds in Pomona with the sport set to be a part of the Olympics after 128 years.

ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a release, "We welcome the announcement of the venue for cricket at Los Angeles 2028 as it is a significant step towards the preparation for our sport's return to the Olympics."

"Although cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to expand traditional boundaries when it features in the Olympics in the fast-paced, exciting T20 format that should appeal to new audiences."

Cricket, which made its only appearance in the Olympics at the Paris Games in 1900, was included in the Los Angeles Olympics programme after IOC's 141st Session at Mumbai in October 2023.

Cricket joined five new sports at LA28, including baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash.

The T20 format, recognised as the vehicle for the growth of the game by the ICC, has also featured in other multi-sport events in recent years.

The Asian Games in 2010, 2014 and 2023 featured both men's and women's T20 competitions while the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games staged a women's competition.

The Olympics organisers also unveiled an array of venues for the Los Angeles Games on Tuesday.

World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers will host Olympic baseball while surfing will be held at Trestles Beach in San Clemente.

The competition will be sprawled out around the greater Los Angeles region, with Alamitos Beach hosting the beach volleyball and squash making its debut on the Universal Studios Lot.

Triathlon competitors will show off their muscles at Venice Beach, while Anaheim will host volleyball.

Boxing returns to the Olympic lineup in 2028 with early rounds set for the Peacock Theatre and finals taking place at the Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The Games will take place between July 14-30, 2028.